Everything Robert Saleh Said After Titans' Loss to Jaguars — Blatant Officiating Miss is Addressed

The Tennessee Titans just fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars 40-23 in a game that, based on the surface-level numbers, appears typical. The Titans allowed 40 points for the second straight contest. Cam Ward threw a first-quarter interception. Tennessee's secondary gave up 350+ passing yards.

It's all right there, but this is a Tennessee team that found themselves within once score of the Jags in the fourth quarter. The now 7-2 Jags on the path to contending for a Super Bowl. There are no moral victories to be had in Nashville, but recognizing improvement is a worthy stopping point.

After the game, Robert Saleh gave his usual postgame-presser packed with tidbits Titans fans need to be aware of. We've rounded those up right here.

"If you're giving up 40 a game, you're not going to compete."

Unsurprisingly, Saleh addressed the Titans' bending and breaking defense. "If you're giving up 40 a game, you're not going to compete," Tennessee's coach said plainly, before citing third-down scenarios in the red zone as specific points of emphasis.

The Titans forced Jacksonville's offense into 14 third-down positions today, which marked a season-high for the road team. The issue is, the Jaguars were able to convert on half of those; and on their two fourth downs, Jacksonville made good on both.

Titans fans don't need to hear Saleh tell them that this defense is playing below the mark, especially not after trading Jeffery Simmons and Amani Hooker. All the same, it'll be interesting to watch Tennessee try and make adjustments as the offense keeps growing.

Saleh disagrees with critical no-call

"They picked," Saleh said of the Jaguars, who found Brenton Strange wide open for a touchdown in the third quarter. "They [the officials] said it was within one yard, and it wasn't." Saleh went on to call it a "missed call," adding that he still doesn't understand the roughing the passer penalty on John Franklin-Myers, either.

No words are being minced today. Given Strange's TD was Jacksonville's only score in the third quarter (the Titans scored six points), it's absolutely worth looking back and wondering what would've happened had the officials called it in the opposite direction.

CB Alontae Taylor got hung up in coverage, the Jaguars scored, and Tennessee lost. That's the reality we live in, regardless of Saleh's (agreeable) opinion on the matter. Take a look for yourself here:

Scoreboard didn't reflect Titans' efforts

Finally, Saleh encouraged his team's play in defeat, saying he thought they "played their ----- off," going on to suggest that the final tally wasn't "indicative" of the game on the whole. Given the Titans went into the fourth quarter down just a score, Saleh makes a fair point.

There are problems without present solutions for this Tennessee team. 1-8 is a gnarly record no matter how you spin it. Yet, the Titans may have just played their two best games of the season back-to-back, save for their Week 6 victory.

Address the defensive issues, and this roster has the potential to drum up a lot of optimism heading into the offseason.