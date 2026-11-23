It's apparently "no more Mr. Nice Guy" in Nashville today. Robert Saleh took the podium for his day-after press conference following yesterday's 51-30 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, and for perhaps the first time this season, didn't show an ounce of restraint.

Saleh called the Titans' performance "disgusting" and "embarrassing" after the game on Sunday. Clearly, his frustrations didn't subside with a night to sleep on them. The head coach said today that Tennessee's defense didn't "reciprocate" the offense's success moving the ball.

What's more, when asked for positives regarding his defense, Saleh didn't hold back: "I'm not going to try and sugar-coat things ... It's been dog ----." Saleh went as far as to openly call jobs into question, adding of both players and coaches that those who get better will stay.

Those that don't? Well, they won't. Saleh also alluded to the hard conversations going on behind the scenes right now for Tennessee, though as expected, he won't reveal those details. This sounds like a dumpster fire, and on the field, it is.

But there's something refreshing about Saleh threatening to burn this thing to the ground. Saleh, alongside general manager Mike Borgonzi, are initiating the sort of purification process that this franchise has needed for years.

Tennessee Titans General Manager Mike Borgonzi addresses the media after defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons was traded to the Chicago Bears this morning, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Titans' rebuild finally taking the necessary next step

The Titans have allowed 45 points per game in the month of November. If that doesn't beg for a reset, I'm not sure what does. Saleh's own unit is broken, and the offense that Borgonzi has built through the draft isn't being allowed to fully flourish as a result.

Thankfully, the first step has already been taken. The Titans made some difficult trades and acquired the draft capital to see them through for the next two years. Borgonzi, coming off an inarguably solid draft that saw Carnell Tate and Anthony Hill Jr. join the ranks, appears equipped to keep building.

But Tennessee must fully tear down what is broken to build something sturdier in the same spot. Saleh's first year behind the wheel has been marred by the miscues of Brian Callahan before him, and Callahan's short-lived era was marred by Mike Vrabel's bitter end.

The cycle has to stop, and the slate must be wiped completely clean, at some point. That's why Saleh's comments should be a breath of fresh air for Titans fans. He's publicly furious at the brand of football this team is playing; finally, the usual "coach speak" has been entirely dropped.

Expect a flurry of moves across the board this offseason if things don't improve for Tennessee before the end of the year. At 1-9, I'm not sure what the next seven games could bring that will satisfy Saleh. If embarrassment is what it takes to spark change, then Tennessee must temporarily embrace it.