Today, in reporting NFL head coaches potentially on the hot seat, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler mentioned Robert Saleh toward the end of his update. The Tennessee Titans head coach hasn't been mentioned in any sort of "could-be-fired" capacity, so his sudden drop here came as a surprise.

"Tennessee seems like one to watch because of the Titans' penchant for firings in recent years. I'm curious whether Tennessee breaks precedent and gives Robert Saleh time..." Fowler wrote. "The a 51-30 loss to Dallas prompted Saleh to call his defense "dogs---" in a news conference. I'm not sure where to go with that, but what I'm saying is Tennessee is usually a wild card based on recent history."

This appears to be nothing more than smoke on the surface, but Fowler's reptuation demands Titans fans at least give this one a look. It wasn't all that long ago that Brian Callahan was fired for producing just four wins in 23 games.

Saleh has one in 10. Could a one-season firing actually be in the cards?

Titans almost certainly won't fire Saleh just yet

Probably not. There are a number of reasons why Saleh's scenario is different than Callahan's; perhaps the most notable of which is that he didn't get his say at a QB. Cam Ward was drafted under a waning Callahan regime. So were WRs Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike, among others.

Not only that, but Callahan took a franchise that wasn't far removed from success under Mike Vrabel and lowered the bar to levels the team hadn't seen in years. Saleh inherited a far worse scenario than Callahan, and the early returns (despite the win column) are more promising.

Tennessee Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk talks with Coach Robert Saleh during training camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ward and the offense are developing at a rapid pace. Tennessee traded two key defenders for draft capital that could turn this team around in the matter of an offseason. Saleh also recently said he has "100% support" from Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk.

Take that for what it's worth, but two-year-or-less firing and hiring cycles don't get a team anywhere. The process has to be waited out at some point, and this feels like the perfect juncture for Tennessee.

Tennessee in great position to give Saleh time

A 1-16 finish would likely mean otherwise, but with the Colts, a post-Aaron Rodgers Steelers team, the Commanders, and the Raiders coming up, Tennessee is almost bound to get lucky a time or two.

Let's say Saleh finishes this season 3-14, just as Callahan did in his first year. Do you fire him when you didn't fire Callahan? Or do you let him see it through one more season, equipped with two first-round picks and a QB who is trending to have settled into his role by then.

The Titans' rebuild depends on those last two points, no matter who is steering the ship. With Ward getting better and GM Mike Borgonzi gearing up for his most important draft in the position, the whole process is simply bigger than Saleh.

Whether or not he's the solution is hard to tell, especially with this roster, but it's far too early to know if he's the problem. As of now, Titans fans should treat this season as a trial run for what Saleh could bring to the table in 2027.

Maybe we revisit this discussion then. Right now, however, there's no fire to the smoke.