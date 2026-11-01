How New-Look Titans Can Build on Promising First Half and Upset Bengals

The Tennessee Titans are in a competitive game with the Cincinnati Bengals through one half, as the team trails the Bengals 14-13, but has shown plenty of promise on both sides of the ball.

Despite facing heavy scrutiny on a weekly basis this season, the Titans' offense has come to play on Sunday. Quarterback Cam Ward has been solid, completing 14 of 22 passes for 166 yards with a 86.6 passer rating. Ward has completed passes to seven different receivers and is keeping the ball out of harm's way.

Running back Tony Pollard has been one of the most productive players at his position in recent weeks, and that has continued into Week 8. Pollard currently has 67 rushing yards on nine carries, and scored a 40-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

As for the defense, head coach Robert Saleh's unit has struggled at times to contain the Bengals' dynamic passing attack, but the group forced a turnover in the first quarter, an interception by safety Amani Hooker off quarterback Joe Burrow. A sack by edge rusher Jacob Martin also led to a key goal-line stand for the defense in the second quarter on fourth down inside the 5-yard line.

How Titans Can Pull Off the Upset

Nov 1, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) reacts in the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Titans arguably played their best half of football all year against the Bengals, and if Saleh's squad can keep it up, an upset could be on the way.

Tennessee must continue to play clean football. A turnover by the offense or a surplus of penalties will kill the Titans' chances of winning, as they don't have enough talent to enter a shootout with the Bengals.

However, Tennessee also won't be able to tally its second win of the year if they play scared, conservative football. The offense must keep its foot on the gas, and the defense should continue to make Burrow uncomfortable, while also stepping up against the run. Bengals running back Chase Brown is averaging 6.8 yards per carry, which isn't going to cut it for the Titans' defense.

Despite trading defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons on Thursday and signaling that the rebuild is still ongoing, Tennessee is showing signs of life, and an upset over a playoff-contending team like the Bengals is just what the Titans need right now to get back on track as a franchise.