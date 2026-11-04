Why Titans' Reported Asking Price for WR Calvin Ridley Toes the Line Between Smart and Stubborn

This morning, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler released his latest batch of NFL trade buzz as we rapidly approach the November 10 deadline. As is the natural state of a team in the middle of a multi-year rebuild, the Tennessee Titans received their own bulky treatment from the insider.

At the center of the noise is, unsurprisingly, WR Calvin Ridley. "Ridley is considered a backup plan for a few teams in the receiver market..." wrote Fowler. "The sense I get from talking to teams is the Titans would need a quality Day 3 pick to part with Ridley, whose $13 million in 2026 cash could be a hurdle based on his low production."

While Tennessee isn't eager to make a trade, Ridley having essentially fallen out of contention in the Titans' offense demands his availability, at the very least. Tennessee wasn't looking to trade Jeffery Simmons either, but here we are.

If we're talking about a fifth-round pick for Ridley, what's the read on that asking price? Well, whether or not that's a fair tag will depend entirely on the buyer. If push comes to shove at the deadline, I believe the Titans should move Ridley no matter what... but you can't blame them for holding out.

Tennessee wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) takes the field before their game against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ridley's value will depend on the buyer as the deadline gets closer

In general, it's be difficult to argue that Ridley is playing up to the worth of a fifth-rounder this season. He's only managed to pull in six receptions in eight games, and hasn't yet broken 100 yards. The 31-year old has only missed one contest. This is a matter of poor production.

However, Ridley signed with Tennessee just two years ago for $92 million. That contract has since been restructured, but he's only one year removed from a 1,000-yard, four-score showing. It's not hard to see why teams in need of a pass-catcher has logged him as an option.

Sometimes, it's simply a matter of a player expiring in the specific scenario they're in. In reality, Ridley's time in Nashville was toast the moment the Titans drafted Carnell Tate. Between the rookie WR, $70 million signee Wan'Dale Robinson, and second-year playmakers Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike, it's not in the cards for Ridley with Tennessee anymore.

He's not even playing for the same regime that signed him.

That's why, from a personnel perspective, the Titans shouldn't be picky about their return here. Getting anything at all for Ridley at this point would benefit the rebuild and shed an asset that doesn't fit the picture any longer.

If there are truly multiple interested suitors that Tennessee wants to take down to the wire, go for it by all means. But by the deadline, it'd be unnecessarily stubborn of general manager Mike Borgnozi to hold on to the WR. The question should be "move now or move soon?" instead of "should we move at all?"