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Ice Bucket Challenge for Chris Johnson Sets Tone for Training Camp

Tennessee Titans' owner Amy Adams Strunk and new head coach Robert Saleh opened up training camp with the Ice Bucket Challenge for Chris Johnson’s ALS fight — and set the stage for his Ring of Honor induction against the Jets.
Justin Carlucci|
Jan 29, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk, general manager Mike Borgonzi and head coach Robert Saleh holds up the Titans jersey during the press conference at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Jan 29, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk, general manager Mike Borgonzi and head coach Robert Saleh holds up the Titans jersey during the press conference at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Tennessee Titans' owner Amy Adams Strunk doesn't speak in public much. We know that! But on Tuesday, Strunk and new head coach Robert Saleh took part in the Ice Bucket Challenge in honor of former Titans star running back Chris Johnson, who revealed his ALS diagnosis on Good Morning America late last month.

Johnson, one of the most electrifying players in franchise history, will be inducted into the Titans Ring of Honor in the regular-season opener against a familiar foe: the New York Jets, the team he once suited up for and the organization Saleh used to coach. The ceremony is scheduled for halftime of the Week 1 game at Nissan Stadium.

Amy Adams Strunk, Robert Saleh Participate in Ice Bucket Challenge

chris johnson titans
Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson (28) runs for good yardages against the Houston Texans at LP Field in Nashville on Sept. 20, 2009. The Titans lost their home opener 34-31. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In a video posted by the Titans, Strunk stands alongside Saleh and doesn’t bother hiding how personal this is. She makes it clear this isn’t just a social media bit — it’s about their former star and his family.

“We are doing the challenge in support of our friend and teammate, Chris Johnson,” Strunk said. “We are thinking of him and his family in camp. We can’t wait to see him at our first game of the season when we induct him into the Titans Ring of Honor.”

Saleh followed by turning the moment into a league-wide call to action.

“With that said, we now challenge all other teams in the NFL and across the entire football world to join us in raising awareness for ALS research by also completing the Ice Bucket Challenge,” Saleh said. “You guys are next.”

Tennessee Titans Open Training Camp, Prepare for Week 1

Cam Ward Titans
Jun 16, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws a pass during day 1 of mini-camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Most of the NFL will open training camp on Tuesday, and the Titans are a part of that group. There are plenty of questions to be answered, including positional battles on the offensive line, at linebacker, and in the secondary. It should be an interesting camp, so be sure to check Titans OnSI for all the updates.

We're also now just over a month away from Week 1. As mentioned above, the Titans are set to honor Chris Johnson during that game, and it's also Saleh's revenge spot.

Let the rumors, drama, and competition begin. Football is back.

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Justin Carlucci
JUSTIN CARLUCCI

Carlucci began his career in 2012 at Times News Media Group, where he spent nearly a decade as a reporter and editor, while later managing staff and office operations. During this tenure, he expanded the publication's digital presence through video content, podcasts, and social media strategy, while also serving as on-air talent for WMGH 105.5/WLSH 1410, hosting weekly FM sports shows and providing play-by-play commentary for local sporting events.

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