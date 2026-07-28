Ice Bucket Challenge for Chris Johnson Sets Tone for Training Camp
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Tennessee Titans' owner Amy Adams Strunk doesn't speak in public much. We know that! But on Tuesday, Strunk and new head coach Robert Saleh took part in the Ice Bucket Challenge in honor of former Titans star running back Chris Johnson, who revealed his ALS diagnosis on Good Morning America late last month.
Johnson, one of the most electrifying players in franchise history, will be inducted into the Titans Ring of Honor in the regular-season opener against a familiar foe: the New York Jets, the team he once suited up for and the organization Saleh used to coach. The ceremony is scheduled for halftime of the Week 1 game at Nissan Stadium.
Amy Adams Strunk, Robert Saleh Participate in Ice Bucket Challenge
In a video posted by the Titans, Strunk stands alongside Saleh and doesn’t bother hiding how personal this is. She makes it clear this isn’t just a social media bit — it’s about their former star and his family.
“We are doing the challenge in support of our friend and teammate, Chris Johnson,” Strunk said. “We are thinking of him and his family in camp. We can’t wait to see him at our first game of the season when we induct him into the Titans Ring of Honor.”
Saleh followed by turning the moment into a league-wide call to action.
“With that said, we now challenge all other teams in the NFL and across the entire football world to join us in raising awareness for ALS research by also completing the Ice Bucket Challenge,” Saleh said. “You guys are next.”
Tennessee Titans Open Training Camp, Prepare for Week 1
Most of the NFL will open training camp on Tuesday, and the Titans are a part of that group. There are plenty of questions to be answered, including positional battles on the offensive line, at linebacker, and in the secondary. It should be an interesting camp, so be sure to check Titans OnSI for all the updates.
We're also now just over a month away from Week 1. As mentioned above, the Titans are set to honor Chris Johnson during that game, and it's also Saleh's revenge spot.
Let the rumors, drama, and competition begin. Football is back.
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Carlucci began his career in 2012 at Times News Media Group, where he spent nearly a decade as a reporter and editor, while later managing staff and office operations. During this tenure, he expanded the publication's digital presence through video content, podcasts, and social media strategy, while also serving as on-air talent for WMGH 105.5/WLSH 1410, hosting weekly FM sports shows and providing play-by-play commentary for local sporting events.Follow ThejCarlucci