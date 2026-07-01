Identifying Chris Johnson's Top 5 Moments as a Tennessee Titan

Chris Johnson has been on my mind since Monday's announcement of his ALS diagnosis. While what matters most is the health and well-being of Johnson and his family, it's also a reminder of the incredible memories he gave Titans fans during his time in Nashville.

With that in mind, I wanted to look back at my five favorite moments from one of the most electrifying players to ever wear two-tone blue.

October 19, 2008: Titans at Chiefs

Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson (28) out runs Kansas City Chiefs safety Jarrad Page (44), linebacker Demorrio Williams (53), defensive tackle Glenn Dorsey (72) and defensive tackle Tank Tyler (93) in the second quarter at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City Oct. 19, 2008. Johnson ran for 168 yards and scored a touchdown in the Titans 34-10 victory over the Chiefs. 081019 A | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Johnson burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2008 after blazing a record-setting 4.24-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. His first signature performance came in Kansas City, where the undefeated Titans looked to keep their perfect season alive.

Johnson finished with 168 rushing yards on just 18 carries, but the moment everyone remembers came after the game was already decided.

Holding a three-score lead with just over four minutes remaining, Jeff Fisher kept the ball on the ground to run out the clock. Johnson had other plans. He exploded through the defense for a 66-yard touchdown before finishing the run with a front flip into the end zone, giving fans their first glimpse of the superstar who would eventually become known as CJ2K.

September 20, 2009: Texans at Titans

Running back Chris Johnson (28), in action against Houston Texans in Houston on Nov. 23, was the Tennessee Titans' leading rusher for 2009 with 2,006 yards on 358 carries with 14 rushing touchdowns. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Many consider this the greatest game of Johnson's career.

With Kerry Collins opening the season as Tennessee's starting quarterback, the Titans leaned heavily on Johnson to carry the offense. He delivered one of the most explosive performances in franchise history.

Tied at 24 late in the game, the Titans faced third-and-11 from their own 10-yard line. Johnson took the handoff, slipped through a crease, and outran everyone for a 91-yard touchdown that seemed to happen in the blink of an eye.

Johnson finished with 284 total yards and three touchdowns, but despite his historic effort, Tennessee came up short.

November 1, 2009: Jaguars at Titans

Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson (28) pulls away from Jacksonville Jaguars defense for a 52 yard touchdown run in the third quarter at LP Field Nov. 1, 2009. The Titans defeated the Jaguars 30-13 for their first win of the season. 091101 A | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Week 8 of the 2009 season became a showdown between two of the NFL's most dynamic running backs, as Johnson and Maurice Jones-Drew traded explosive plays throughout the afternoon.

With Vince Young back under center after Tennessee's 0-6 start, Johnson looked like a man on a mission. His pursuit of 2,000 rushing yards suddenly felt realistic.

The defining play came on an 89-yard touchdown run, prompting Gus Johnson's iconic "Watch out!" call as Johnson sprinted away from the defense. He finished with 228 rushing yards and led the Titans to their first victory of the season. It was that much sweeter that it came against the Jaguars.

January 3, 2010: Titans at Seahawks

Jan. 3, 2010; Seattle, WA, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson (28) looks for some running room in the first quarter of the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Qwest Field. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson officially became CJ2K in the final game of the 2009 season.

Although Tennessee rebounded after its 0-6 start, the early hole proved too much to overcome. With the playoffs out of reach, all eyes shifted to Johnson's pursuit of 2,000 rushing yards, a milestone reached by only five players before him.

He carried the ball 36 times for 134 yards, refusing to leave Seattle without history. With just 30 seconds remaining, Johnson leaped four yards on second down, pushing himself past the 2,000-yard mark and cementing one of the greatest rushing seasons the NFL has ever seen.

December 29, 2013: Titans at Texans

Sep 30, 2012; Houston, TX, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson (28) runs the ball against the Houston Texans in the fourth quarter at Reliant Stadium. The Texans defeated the Titans 38-14. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-US PREWIRE | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2013 season was one of the toughest of Johnson's career.

After tearing his meniscus against Seattle's famed Legion of Boom defense in Week 3, Johnson chose to play through the injury rather than undergo season-ending surgery. Entering the season finale, he needed just 50 rushing yards to record his sixth consecutive 1,000-yard season.



In what became his final game as a Titan, Johnson delivered one last memorable moment. He took a Ryan Fitzpatrick handoff 11 yards for the game-deciding touchdown, a run that also pushed him past the 1,000-yard mark once again.

It was the final touchdown of Johnson's Titans career, providing a fitting ending to one of the greatest runs by a running back in franchise history.