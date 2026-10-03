Making 3 Bold Predictions for Titans' Unfavorable Road Game vs. Ravens

We've reached the day before game day once again, Titans fans. Tennessee is prepared to face the wrath of a 2-1 Baltimore Ravens team in Week 4. The Ravens are also led by a first-year coach, in Jesse Minter, although he has significantly less to prove than Robert Saleh right now.

Saleh is still looking for his first victory - his first point proven, if you will. The Titans did a lot of adding and subtracting this offseason, and through three weeks, it appears to be all for naught.

The Titans need a win to avoid a repeat of last season's discouraging trajectory. In the spirit of taking chances, I'm offering three bold predictions for the Titans in Week 4.

1. Carnell Tate scores his first NFL touchdown

I'm not expecting the Titans' offense to catch fire or anything (our site staff predictions say as much), but I am predicting that Carnell Tate finally catches a ball in the end zone.

This achievement is just long overdue for the fast-rising rookie. Tate had a wide open touchdown sail over his head last week against the New York Giants, and has consistently ran routes well and shaken up defenders.

Ward has increasingly looked his way in recent weeks (Tate had nine targets vs. Giants). It can't be long before Tate is open in scoring position again and Ward manages to put the ball in his hands. I'm planting that flag in Week 4.

2. Titans hold Derrick Henry to <75 yards

The Titans may not win this contest, but I do believe Saleh's group will make it a little more interesting than a lot of folks seem to think. The Ravens' only loss this season saw the New Orleans Saints hold Derrick Henry to 68 yards. I've got the Titans accomplishing a similar feat.

All the noise around Henry's first game against Tennessee post-departure has raised the stakes of this matchup exponentially. Obviously the Titans have no bad blood with Henry, but as Jeffery Simmons said, it's about playing football. The Titans have to go at him, and go at him hard.

Tennessee's defense seems cursed with incomplete performances this season, but if anything, they should be prepared to throw everything but the kitchen sink at Henry. In the name of bold predictions, I say Saleh's defense will hold the legendary back to 75 yards or less on the ground.

3. Cam Ward throws another interception

Not all predictions are positive, unfortunately. Ward had one of the most impressive no-pick streaks in recent memory heading into Week 3, before he threw a last-second turnover that sealed the deal against the Giants.

As the Titans push the envelope and get more desperate for a win, I anticipate that Ward will throw the ball more. As a result, in a hostile road environment in which Baltimore hasn't won in nearly a year, it wouldn't be a surprise if more cracks started to show.

It just seems like a natural progression of Ward's game that he'll have to take more risks to grow. Week 4 looks like an interval where the mold will have to break a bit, which could mean unsteadier decision-making downfield.

Perhaps the same mindset will result in Tate's touchdown. I'll take a few shots downfield from Ward, even if it means an extra turnover here and there.