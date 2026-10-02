2 Ways the Titans Can Avoid a Successful Derrick Henry Revenge Game in Week 4

This coming Sunday will mark a historic moment in Derrick Henry's Hall of Fame career. Tennessee Titans fans will watch their former franchise great donning Baltimore's black and purple for his first game against Tennessee since Henry's departure in 2024.

A decade ago, the Titans selected the reigning Hiesman Trophy winner with 15th pick in the second round out of Alabama. It began a memorable eight-year tenure in Nashville. For his first two seasons, Henry split touches with former NFL Offensive Player of the Year winner Demarco Murray.

In 2018, the Titans split ways, with Murray and Henry taking over as the primary RB, and he hasn't looked back since.

Jan 7, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) takes the field during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguarsat Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

As a member of the Titans, Henry led the NFL in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns in 2019 and 2020. He earned NFL Offensive Player of the Year, three All-Pro honors, and four Pro Bowl selections, helping lead Tennessee to three playoff victories.

Henry holds a franchise record for the most touchdowns scored with 93 and is only behind the legendary Eddie George in rushing yards with 9,052. Tennessee must prepare to limit Henry and play to their strengths with a tandem running back approach to have a chance of stealing an upset victory on the road.

The Titans' defense must limit Henry

The Ravens rely on their 32-year-old running back to be an absolute workhorse; Henry leads the NFL with 66 carries. Already this season, Henry has six rushing touchdowns on an efficient 4.6 yards per carry.

Hitting Henry will not be enough.

According to Fantasy Pros, Henry is only behind Kennith Walker III for the most yards after contact with 177. Additionally, he boasts the fifth most broken tackles and rushing yards through three games. The Titans must commit to wrapping Henry up and taking him to the ground to prevent giving up extra yardage.

Tennessee should attack the ball. Rain showers are expected in Baltimore on Sunday.

Sep 27, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Winston Jr. (23) and linebacker Cody Barton (50) tackle New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Titans' defense could disrupt the Baltimore offense by using the rain to their advantage. Henry has had ball security issues in the past. In each of the Ravens' first three games last season, Henry fumbled.

The Titans' defense had two key takeaways on QB Jalen Hurts against Philadelphia in Week 2 that nearly propelled them to win. Tennessee is yet to force a fumble this season, but should seek to ambush Henry in sloppy weather in Week 4.

Splitting touches in the backfield keeps legs fresh

As far the Titans' offensive approach no arguing that Titans' QB Cam Ward is struggling to begin his sophomore season. The Titans have seasoned veterans in RBs Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears that can lighten the offensive load for Ward. Baltimore also has a middle-of-the-road run defense.

Last week, Cowboys RB Javonte Williams diced up the Ravens' defense for 98 yards and a touchdown on 5.2 yards per carry. In Week 1, Colts RB Jonathan Taylor put up identical rushing yards on the same number of carries as Williams, only Taylor scored two touchdowns.

Against the Giants last week, Pollard and Spears split snaps 32-28. Despite the near-even snap count, Pollard had 21 touches to Spears' mere three.

Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (2) runs for a first down during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In Week 2 against the Eagles, the Titans had a balanced split on touches; Pollard had 15 and Spears had nine, respectively. In that game, the duo combined for 135 yards from scrimmage in Tennessee's highest-scoring game of the season.

The Titans can counter Baltimore's workhorse approach with Henry by using Pollard and Spears in tandem. Baltimore has given up the third most rushing touchdowns this season. Titans fans should hope for more trust in the run game to lead the squad to its first victory of the year, so long as Robert Saleh's defense can successfully bottle Henry up.