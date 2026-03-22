Titans Signing Named Top 10 Best Move in NFL

The Tennessee Titans have made more than a few standout moves in free agency this offseason, moving millions upon millions of dollars in the direction of a double-digit numeral of new faces. Robert Saleh and his staff have made extensive use of their resources in order to ensure that the revamped Titans are not remotely akin to their recent failures.

On offense, the most notable addition came in the form of wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, who is set to run next to Cam Ward as the franchise's premier pass-catching playmaker for the time. That, though, is about where the momentum ends on offense.

On defense, however, much mroe exists to talk about. On top of a promising trio of cornerbacks being signed to lock down the Titans' defensive secondary, defensive end John Franklin-Myers' move to Nashville has been widely seen as arguably the team's most impactful move of the entire offseason. And, according to Jeffri Chadiha on NFL.com, his deal with the Titans ranks as the fourth best by any team in this free agency cycle.

A High-Ranking Deal

"Franklin-Myers was the best talent in a mediocre crop of interior defensive linemen. That qualifier shouldn't diminish what he brings to the Titans," started Chadiha, "For one, he played under new Tennessee head coach Robert Saleh when the two were together with the New York Jets. Franklin-Myers also should pair well with fellow Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons , who requires constant double-teams."

Chadiha also went on to mention Myers' capability as a disruptive pass rusher, leveling 7.5 sacks this past season, and expects him to play a "huge role" in making the lives of opposing quarterbacks especially difficult.

Denver Broncos defensive end John Franklin-Myers (98) | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Myers, 29, will not only slot into Simmons as a menacing on-field presence, but a veteran with significant experience in numerous systems and in the postseason as well.

A Veteran With Experience

Having built a subsequent staff on the obvious priority of experience, that rule seeping into the roster is no surprise from the perspective of a head coach looking to rebuild a franchise's entire identity.

What Saleh has managed since his hiring in Nashville already is enough to excite even the most jaded fans; Myers is one cog in a well-oiled machine that should yield much more competitive results in Tennessee, even right out of the gate this fall.

As free agency winds down, a signing like Myers' is proof that Titans football is committed to that rebuild on a level beyond the aesthetics. Although, the new uniforms are a welcome hoot, too.

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