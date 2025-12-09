Titans' Arden Key Contradicts Cam Ward After Win

The Tennessee Titans are fresh off their second win of the season, taking down the Cleveland Browns and Shedeur Sanders with a tight 31-29 victory in Week 14. The team was relieved to break their seven-game free-fall losing streak, but Cam Ward was less than excited after the game.

Ward's competitiveness and the Titans' dismal 2-11 are not a good match at the moment, and Ward shared some disappointed words even after the win. According to Will Boling, Titans sideline reporter and co-host of the morning show Ramon and Bill, linebacker Arden Key poked fun at the comments and encouraged the team to celebrate their rare victory.

“On the plane ride home,” Boling told cohost Ramon Foster, via A to Z Sports. “Arden Key gets on the intercom and says ‘you all enjoy this! Don’t listen to what Cam (Ward) said! You all enjoy this! It’s hard to win in this league, enjoy it!”

Ward's Point Stands Anyway

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) acknowledges the crowd after the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Boling made it clear that Key was only kidding Ward, who certainly had a point in his tepid postgame comments. The Titans' season has given them very little to get excited about, and their first-overall pick wants to make the most of his rookie season.

“It feels good to win,” Ward said, h/t Dan Fappiano of ClutchPoints. “But winning still hides stuff. There’s a lot of flaws that we need to continue to get over personally and as a team. We just have to come in next week with the right mindset.”

Later in the same press appearance, Ward reaffirmed the idea that winning hides flaws, and that he just wants to stay accountable and keep improving.

"Wins and losses don't matter in terms of myself in the process, because every day, win or lose, I have to get better," Ward said. "In a win, you can hide stuff. In a loss, everything gets shown to light. I just continue to live my life day by day. Try to be there for my teammates and try to win games for my team."

The Titans lost their lead for the first overall pick in 2026 with this win, but they still have time to fall. The Titans certainly could afford to enjoy this moment of celebration, as they may not have another opportunity down the stretch. They will prepare to face the 9-4 San Francisco 49ers in Week 15, entering yet another matchup as the clear underdogs.

