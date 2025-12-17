Cam Ward Wants Say in Titans Next Head Coach

The Tennessee Titans ongoing search for a head coach, having been in the heat of it since week 7, has slowly grown to define the team as the 2025-26 season comes to a close. With little else for fans to rely on in the way of positive news (save for the team's two sporadic wins), the Titans faithful are putting all their remaining hope in whoever is next tasked with taking Tennessee to new heights.

If anything else has spelled fans' misery in the meantime, it has been the gradual improvement of rookie quarterback Cam Ward under center. After a rough start to his first campaign, the QB has quickly become a rare bright spot, consistent playmaker and national attention-grabber for the group. If nothing else can be counted on, the now-steady emergence of Ward stands alone as a good decision made in the twilight of Brian Callahan's time at the helm.

As is the case with pieces as important as Ward, whatever comes next for the franchise will involve him on a level as, if not more important than anyone else. Having been the anchor of the Titans' potential in recent weeks, whoever the team decides to bring in to capitalize on that will be of utmost importance for Ward's young career.

Part of the Conversation

Whenever the time comes to make that eventual hire - an increasingly serious concept as yet another losing season comes to a close - Tennessee's expected franchise face wants to be a part of the conversation.

.@Titans QB Cam Ward said he’d like to be involved in the process when the team talks to head coaching candidates, and he’s talked to Mike Borgonzi and Chad Brinker about it. — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) December 17, 2025

According to Titans team reporter Jim Wyatt, Ward said to the media after a mid-week practice that "he'd like to be involved in the process when the team talks to head coaching candidates," emphasizing that the signal caller has already talked to Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi and president Chad Brinker.

Making the Right Hire

Ward being involved in the imminent coaching hire likely suggests a leader geared towards his development. Of the varied list of potential candidates, those with offensive minds and relevant experience would likely take priority in the case of Ward having a true stake in the choice

Although the team is currently spinning wheels at a historically low point, fans can take heart in Ward caring enough in his position to help benefit the franchise going forward. The Titans have a potentially very special player on their hands, and now more than ever, it's crucial to keep him (at least) looped into these sorts of career-changing decisions going forward.

