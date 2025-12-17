Titans Make Multiple Signings Following Injury News

At the Tennessee Titans' current, 2-12 slated interval in the 2025-26 season, week-to-week games feel more like a matter of survival rather than competing towards an overarching goal. Especially given the team's state in the middle of what may end up being the most important coaching search in nearly a decade, the outcome of the Titans' constantly unfavorable matchups quite quickly fades into relative obscurity.

That's why, as the team continues to weather injury-related storms towards the end of the year, saving the health of those long-term assets for the next regime feels significantly safer any one of them working overtime to play through it.

In the wake of multiple, endlessly tiring injuries in the secondary specifically, Tennessee has made multiple signings to spell those playmakers that have been freshly relegated to the injured reserve list. Regarding the latter, all three of Kevin Winston Jr., Xavier Woods and Mike Brown were given season-ending designations.

A Second Set of Options

In their wake, safeties Erick Hallett and Sanoussi Kane were signed to fill those (temporary) gaps and click into the Titans' secondary as last-ditch options. The two were claimed off of the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens practice squads, respectively; two teams with a much more refined, immediate defensive vision than Tennessee.

The @Titans on Tuesday signed safeties Erick Hallett and Sanoussi Kane off practice squads of the @Lions and @Ravens, respectively.



Safeties Kevin Winston Jr., Xavier Woods and Mike Brown were placed on season-ending Injured Reserve.



READ https://t.co/nMJfOzn3KX pic.twitter.com/j44KslauCn — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) December 17, 2025

The former snag, Hallett, first played as a PIttsburgh Panther on the collegiate level before joining the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2023. The following year, he was subsequently stashed by the Lions, where he has since bought time on both the team's practice squad and active roster.

Inside the Numbers

In his first start with Detroit in October, Hallett tallied a team-high eight tackles in a showing that is sure to have grabbed the attention of the team that ended up with him.

Kane, on the other hand, is a more recent up-and-comer in the NFL, having played college ball at Purdue as a Boilermaker before being selected in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Ravens.

In comparison to Hallett's three appearances in-game, Kane has stacked 22 of his own. Being mainly used on special teams, the safety has 10 tackles to his name over the last two seasons.

Although Tennessee will sorely miss their collection of missing defenders, the team seems to have responded with two more than competent additions that should keep the roster in-tact until the final bell tolls on their ongoing campaign.

