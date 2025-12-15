Titans' Cam Ward Continues Rise Despite Loss

Just to get the worst part of this (and almost every) week out of the way: the Tennessee Titans did not win, though at this point, the franchise has bigger, more immediate things to worry about. As counterintuitive as that may seem, the vision for what this team could be has become vastly more important than what they are right now.

Last week's 31-29 victory over the Cleveland Browns was much needed for morale - especially within the Titans' exasperated fanbase - but the team, now 2-12 with their latest loss in San Francisco to the 49ers, is more about assets and rebuilding at their current juncture.

Especially given their ongoing search for a new head coach following Brian Callahan's firing earlier this season, honing in on the Titans' younger weapons and watching them flourish makes their near-constant shortcoming on the scoreboard easier to digest. While not everyone has flourished at the same time, Tennessee's 2025-26 array of rookies has brought ample promise to the franchise in their short tenure with the team so far. Perhaps none have done so more than rookie quarterback and first overall pick, Cam Ward.

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) passes the ball during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Improvement in Lieu of Winning

After leading the Titans to their aforementioned win last week, the first-year signal caller continued to improve his growingly impressive stat-line, even as Tennessee fell short once more.

Crazy what Cam Ward can do with an actual pocket pic.twitter.com/4O7qagsblB — Justin Graver (@titansfilmroom) December 14, 2025

Ward, in the Titans' 37-24 defeat, accomplished what is a growingly normal feat, in throwing no interceptions in the duel. Positively, he cashed in on two touchdowns, throwing for 170 yards and 18 completions on 29 attempts.

Given the injured nature of his receiving room (as well as the occasional, Tyler Lockett-driven drama that has come with it), Ward continuously finding ways to produce steely numbers and put up points in the face of the holes that surround him bodes well for his growth under center.

The Overarching Situation

However, while Ward is managing to make the most of a relatively rotten situation right now, the franchise can't waste any time this offseason in surrounding the QB with the proper pieces and a dedicated coach, if they expect him to become the true face of the franchise.

All the early signs point to his capability to do so, but no passer can overcome a league-worst offensive line and a cast of weapons that develop, to an extent, as he does.

Titans fans can revel in Ward's improvement now, but if they want to win with him, the front office has a lot of leg work left to do.

