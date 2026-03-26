Top WR Set to Visit Titans Before NFL Draft

The Tennessee Titans, in the same vein as just about every other team in dire need of franchise-changing talent, are covering all their bases with a number of pre-draft visits with prospects who fit that bill. While the team may lean towards defensive preferences with Robert Saleh at the helm, the latest name set to take a trip to Nashville has an entirely opposite appeal.

Confirmed in a report on X (Twitter) from Ryan Fowler, the Titans are linked to wide receiver Carnell Tate, alongside the Washington Commanders, New York Giants, and a few others. Tate has been generally expected to come off the board first out of this year's receiving class which, in Tennessee's case, would likely mean he's the pick at No. 4, or not at all.

To that end, the team would have to ensure that the fit is proper and, at the end of the day, Tate is worth the investment above the other (seemingly surefire) defensive candidates at the same spot. Its the definition of a high-risk, high-reward move.

High-Risk, High-Reward

The biggest case to be made for Tate is that of him being Cam Ward's running mate for years to come. While Wan'Dale Robinson has already been signed on to take over the Titans' WR unit for the time, Tate may serve as a more franchise-bound, long-term option alongside the team's QB.

Ward, who served a sizable role in the team's HC and staffing efforts earlier this offseason, could also realistically get involved in who Tennessee ends up drafting, too. Of course, he'd have his own reasons to urge the team to select Tate.

Ohio State wideout Carnell Tate (WO37) | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

And having ran up 875 yards and nine touchdowns in an impressive season with the Ohio State Buckeyes, the spry, 6'3" pass-catcher is as good a statistical fit as any, if not the best in the field.

Prioritizing a Need

When it's time to make a call in April, the Titans choosing between their various options at the four-spot will force the front office to prioritize a need.

As the roster currently stands, Tennessee could use firepower on both the offensive and defensive ends. A young, developmental playmaker on the edge may do the team more good than anything else, especially with a coach (and former revered coordinator) like Saleh behind the wheel.

All the same, providing Ward with a proper wideout moving forward could elevate the Titans offense to a competitive degree before the signal caller really even gets started therein. Tate fills that space, without question.

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