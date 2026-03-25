Veteran QB Expects Titans to Succeed With Robert Saleh

Robert Saleh hasn't done much to jade already jaded Tennessee Titans fans in his thus far short tenure in Nashville. Since his hiring, the head coach has made widely valued changes to the staff, added a bevy of playmakers in free agency, helped usher in a branding and uniform update, and, soon, will use a high selection in an especially deep NFL Draft.

The stars are aligning for at least a chance at success, no doubt. But any of what can be told about Saleh's ceiling in his new position won't be revealed until his team actually kicks off this fall. Until then, it's all best-guessing and wishful thinking from all involved.

Although, it helps to have positivity come in on any and all sides. The latest addition to the building heap of Saleh praise comes from veteran signal caller Joe Flacco who, before his reviving run with the Cincinnati Bengals, served under Saleh in New York with the Jets.

Tennessee Got a Good One

Flacco, in an interview with TennesseeTitans.com, said he's "happy" for his former coach being given another opportunity to run a team. "I liked him a lot when I was with him during my time in New York. I have a lot of respect for him as a coach, especially on that defensive side of the ball. I think he is going to get those guys right," he continued.

"I think they have a good one." In the eyes of perhaps the league's most revered journeyman quarterback, the Titans nailed their latest uber-important hire.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco (16) | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Though, of course, Flacco and Saleh crossed paths at much earlier intervals in their respective careers; each have found success after what was a slow-burn failure in New York.

Bringing the Intensity

"He is intense, but he knows football and he is able to stay calm," Flacco continued. "He has been through a lot of different situations, and he has done it at all levels. I think he is going to bring that intensity (to Tennessee) but at the same time he is able to stay level-headed and lead those guys."

Saleh knowing football may elicit the biggest sigh of relief Nissan Stadium has ever heard. Coming off an era rife with coaching confusions and bungled press conferences, a coach widely seen as both likable and knowledgable appears to be the antidote the Titans needed as a franchise.

The majority of Saleh's story will be told in the fall, but so long as it remains (mostly) unwritten, excitement is deservedly at a bloated high.

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