Titans Hold Major Cap Space Advantage After First Free Agency Wave

It'd be an understatement to say that the Tennessee Titans have had a productive free agency thus far. With expected big-play signings on either side of the ball, Robert Saleh and his specialized staff have made demonstrably clear their intentions to turn this franchise around. If you're a Titans fan, you have to be nothing short of thrilled with the effort so far.

But it can't stop there. Even given their work in the field, Tennessee remains with important issues at numerous positions that still have to be addressed. Whether it's a dire need at center or additional service at wide receiver, the Titans still have a ways to go to bridge the gap between anticipated competition and being a legitimate danger in the AFC South and beyond.

Thankfully (and somewhat surprisingly), according to numbers from Spotrac, Tennessee still has the highest cap space in the league, floating around the $64 million mark. The biggest contingent for the team's front office is, at this point, not being afraid to keep spending.

The Titans Must Keep Spending

Having opened the offseason with an inflated cap metric reaching as high as the $100 million mark, for Tennessee to still be in relative control of the league's free agency field in the aftermath of their litany of moves is a testament to just how long the franchise has waited to fully rebuild.

Now, with promising pieces clicking into place and a staff dedicated to a higher plane of football, the Titans would be remiss to stop chasing talent now. There are more than a few fits remaining that the Titans could pursue and reasonably land.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Many Options Remain

While the C position remains a scarce buy, pass-catching names like Jauan Jennings and Deebo Samuel represent answers to Tennessee's longstanding question within that unit. Inversely, Bobby Okereke still hasn't been signed; the reliable veteran linebacker could slot into Saleh's defense as both a leader and still-efficient playmaker.

That's just scratching the surface of a market that still has options across the board that could suit the Titans in one way or another. Having already leapt in their efforts to rebuild and rebrand, stopping just short of a truly formidable roster in favor of waiting for something, or someone, bigger down the road isn't worth the risk (or wait).

If the Titans want to win now, they'll have to keep spending now. And, hopefully, strike gold in the draft next month as well. That, though, is an entirely different issue.

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