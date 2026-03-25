Titans Hosting Zion Young Alludes to Draft Strategy

The Tennessee Titans' draft projection, in recent days, has been blown open as a result of a report that began to sway guesses away from running back Jeremiyah Love. While Love is still certainly a possibility, who the Titans will select at No. 4 overall seems now more like a shot in the dark than anything legitimately informed.

In moving away from Love as the long-supposed favorite, the natural inclination may be to prefer the defensive side of the ball. With the likes of Rueben Bain Jr., Sonny Styles and David Bailey being pitched in and around the top five, the Titans would likely have their pick at a potential ball-stopping superstar.

Although, given the team's hosting of Missouri Tigers EDGE Zion Young (as reported by Arye Pulli) for a pre-draft visit, the Titans may be trying to have their cake and eat it too when it comes to procuring playmaking talent on either side of the ball.

Bolstering Both Sides of the Ball

First and foremost, Young makes thankful sense as a possible fit in Nashville. Having stacked 6.5 sacks and forced two fumbles this past season with the Tigers, more than doubling his total from the previous year, the 6'5" EDGE represents a tantalizing ideal in Robert Saleh's defense.

What's better, though, is that Young looks to be placed around the late first, early second round area as the draft draws nearer. For the Titans, this could mean taking a hoped defensive playmaker of the future at No. 35. That would open No. 4 for an offensive weapon of equal, if not expectedly greater, prowess.

Missouri defensive lineman Zion Young (DL63) | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Not only does Love come back into play here, but names such as wide receivers Makai Lemon (who Tennessee has already shown at least mild interest in) and Carnell Tate also become possibilities.

A Sea of Possibilities

Given the talent of this year's pass-catching pool specifically, swinging high for one of those prospects and, if he's available, landing Young with their subsequent selection almost seems like a "too good to be true" reality for the Titans.

And yet, it's a distinctly possible one, especially upon taking a look at the path that starts with Young's imminent visit.

The draft is still nearly a month out, so it's hard to nail anything of intense specificity down at this juncture, but Tennessee (with some luck) could cash out on both sides of the ball if Young slips to the second round.

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