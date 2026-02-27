Experienced LSU WR Trending in Titans' Direction

The wide receiver position is one of underrated importance for the Tennessee Titans in the NFL Combine and Draft cycle. As the news pours in and defenders like Rueben Bain Jr. and David Bailey lead the national charge, as it relates to Tennessee, the franchise's need for a true "WR1" to pair with Cam Ward remains unmet.

Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike fill the gap to some extent. Sure, both of those rookies were smothered in a unit otherwise defined by unreliable veteran talent and marred by a first-season passer trying to avoid defensive pressure at all times.

Now, even if Tennessee doesn't take a chance on a receiver early in the draft, their patterns at the combine seem to suggest their favor with a later-draft candidate in the form of LSU WR Chris Hilton Jr.

A High IQ Receiver

Hilton, having confirmed a meeting with the Titans at the combine (in the face of other, arguably more prolific candidates not having made contact), seems to be on the team's radar to an extent worth recognizing.

In speaking with the media thereafter, Hilton said his "high IQ" is an additional trait that makes him a deep threat heading into the NFL, in addition to his renowned speed. "Understanding differences, and stuff like that," he added.

LSU Tigers wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. (3) | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

While it's true that Hilton's addition likely wouldn't fully (at least not immediately) meet the "WR1" opening currently shadowing the Titans' offense, as Hilton only had 780 receiving yards and six touchdowns in five college seasons. If the team ends up pursuing another more experienced option in free agency - a common report right now - the two together could answer the question entirely.

Hilton, paired with Ayomanor, Dike and a sign/trade variable, poses a promising vision of a renewed cast of pass-catchers for Ward.

A Renewed Cast of Pass-Catchers

Hilton, with a breadth of experience on the collegiate level and six career touchdowns, may be set to bring more experience than your average rookie selection, too. His lack of scores this past season could've dropped his stock, but given LSU's own struggles and his past of consistent output, the wideout looks like a relatively safe bet towards the end of the draft.

Tennessee prioritizing Hilton with a formal meeting at the combine would seem to suggest that the front office shares the same sentiment.

Plenty of ground will have to be covered between now and the draft, but the Titans, barring any intense change of heart, are a team to look out for when it comes to this sleeper Tigers receiver.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!