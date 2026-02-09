Titans' Post-Super Bowl 3-Round Mock Draft

The Tennessee Titans' time has come to attempt yet another rebuild. This time, though, with head coach Robert Saleh at the helm, things feel a little different.

On top of Saleh immediately making his intentions to win a Super Bowl clear from the jump, the HC's efforts in building a staff to back that up are the tangible proof that things are bound to be different from what they have been in Nashville.

Now that the Super Bowl is officially over and the offseason has begun (no congratulations will be issued here), the Titans can look forward to, according to this mock, could be a massive 2026 NFL Draft.

No. 4: EDGE, David Bailey

Not only has Saleh already been reported to have interest in EDGE David Bailey with the Titans' fourth overall pick, but the defensive phenom out of Texas Tech looks to be the sort that could immediately plug in at a position of need in Tennessee and have an impact.

Boasting a Pro Football Focus (PFF) pass-rush grade above 90.0 in both of his last two seasons, Bailey is exactly the sort of proven playmaker that a team uses a top pick on. Especially in Saleh's revamped defense, this one looks like a no-brainer, assuming he's still available.

No. 35: WR, Chris Brazzell II

In what may be a riskier selection, the Titans may be poised to take a swing on a big-body receiver that, given time to develop, could transform into Cam Ward's go-to guy in the receiver corps.

Chris Brazzell is coming hot off a nine-touchdown season with more than 1,000 yards at Tennessee. With a 6-foot-5 frame that allows him an especial advantage when it comes to "50/50" balls, the pass-catcher may be worth the risk of inconsistency for what offensive coordinator Brian Daboll's offense could bring out in him.

Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 66: OT, Caleb Tiernan

Finally, in the third round, the Titans may be better off with a safer pick after the two aforementioned explosive selections. Caleb Tiernan, out of Northwestern, is a seasoned offensive tackle who could serve as an instant rotation addition to Tennessee's current offensive line.

Ranked in the 96th percentile in pass blocking specifically, according to NFLDraftBuzz.com, Tiernan may be a solution to the struggles that the Titans had protecting Ward in his rookie year. Rounding off the first three rounds with a pick like this one would, it seems, be the cherry on top of an extremely promising start to the draft.

