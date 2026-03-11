Titans Should Target Offense in Early Draft

Much can be, and has already been, said about the Tennessee Titans' flood of moves in free agency so far. A fact among subjective opinion, though, is that the team put a clear focus on the defensive side of the ball.

Having picked up three cornerbacks and two defensive linemen, soaking up the majority (even if narrow) of the money spent by Tennessee so far, Robert Saleh is clearly serious about revitalizing the defense he's set to call plays for in the coming season. A success so far, to be certain.

And while the Titans haven't come up completely empty on offense (see Wan'Dale Robinson's signing, above all else), their general emphasis on score-stopping puts the franchise in the perfect position to return that focus on offense in the NFL Draft.

Pivoting the Focus to Offense

With the aforementioned addition of Robinson, coordinator Brian Daboll's offense is already starting to take relative shape. With Cam Ward at the core, the team has the early makings of a young, fast-moving unit to be reckoned with.

But if Tennessee further commits to that vision and uses their first two picks (No. 4 and No. 35) to add more playmaking talent therein, all involved could be taken to the next level.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr (13) hands the ball off to Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

For the former selection, the first name that comes to mind (and has been for weeks now) is running back Jeremiyah Love.

Love, a former Heisman finalist that nearly notched 20 touchdowns in his last season with Notre Dame, would immediately take the Titans' backfield over and be in-line to transcend to stardom with Ward.

Secure him, and you can look forward to the latter pick, choosing from a variety of seemingly high-ceiling receivers to pair with Robinson in order to give that unit a little more life, too.

Giving the WR Unit Life

To that end, Chris Brazzell II, of Tennessee, may stand out above the rest assuming his availability.

With nine touchdowns and more than 1,000 yards in his final season with the Volunteers, the deep-threat pass-catcher is the perfect partner to Robinson's smaller, speedier frame.

Although, while that path appears to be both sensible and ideal, the Titans could go a number of directions at receiver. After choosing love at No. 4, the door swings open for preference and specific fit to come into play.

Put plainly, Tennessee won't be cornered in any way at either pick. But offense, with Love leading the charge, aligns with everything the front office has done in free agency thus far.

It helps that the back had the best celebration in college football, too. Make of that what you will.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!