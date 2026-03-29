Analyst Loves Jeremiyah Love's Fit With Titans

Following Adam Schefter's recent report that the Tennessee Titans weren't expected to pursue Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, the previously blistering noise about the highlight-inducing draft prospect sunk to an almost total silence in Nashville. Collectively, everyone seemed to move on to arguably more realistic, fitting pieces ahead of the event.

Yet that hasn't stopped onlookers from studying what is, regardless of possibility, an alluring concept. Love, paired with Cam Ward in a Brian Daboll offense, would seem to promise two playmakers with essentially invisible ceilings the keys to that respect of Tennessee's team. The RB has all the intangibles, and put himself in Heisman contention in his last season with the Fighting Irish.

Daniel Jeremiah, of Move The Sticks, is among the choir of positivity for the proposed Love-Titans tether. In an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, the analyst dove into his perspective on the split.

Loving The Fit

"I have him right behind Fernando [Mendoza]," Jeremiah started, outlining his overall faith in Love as a prospect regardless of where he ends up.

He continued, "He's too good. He's not getting out of the top 10."

"I saw Schefter's thing where he said 'no' on Tennessee... I look at Tennessee and I just think, don't you have to do something for your quarterback?" Jeremiah went on, "I love the fit there in Tennessee."

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

While Jeremiah noted that he, like just about everyone else in the NFL world, trusts Schefter, appealing to the Titans' obvious lack of a star playmaker to compliment Ward is the exact sort of desperate argument that the franchise should take into consideration.

At the end of the day, it'll be hard for Saleh and his extensive staff to go particularly wrong with their early-draft selection. But in Love, the team could strike similar "face of the franchise" gold that they believe to have found in Ward. That's hard to pass up, for any reason.

Face of the Franchise

Love, with combine metrics similar to those of Jahmyr Gibbs, has made a more than worthy statistical case for himself already. If he's available at No. 4, it looks like the sort of decision that Tennessee could regret for years to come, even if the team ends up with a solid piece of their own.

It'll all come down to which side of the ball the Titans' brass is looking to draft for. Fans won't have to wait long now either way, with the draft-bound month of April now just days away.

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