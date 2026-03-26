Titans' Outlook at Center in Rough Shape

The Tennessee Titans have made efficient work of filling gaps in the roster this offseason, following Robert Saleh's hire as the franchise's hopeful head coach of the future. After he flipped his staff, Saleh immediately went to work in the transfer portal and hasn't since stopped.

Wan'Dale Robinson was the first big offensive addition, set to make Cam Ward's life a lot easier given him having a legitimate weapon to throw to on a regular basis. And, within his defense, snags like John Franklin-Myers and Cor'Dale Flott promise improvement on multiple levels. While they're not quite anew, the Titans have certainly improved insofar as on-field personnel goes.

Yet one position remains heavily questioned; at center, the Titans remain without a reliable answer. After cutting Lloyd Cushenberry this offseason and missing out on the limited number of big-name prospects at C, what remains in front of Cam Ward is, for the time, a thin wall.

A Thin Wall For Ward

In all fairness, Tennessee hasn't been completely inactive here. The team signed C Austin Schlottmann who, for what it's worth, ranks as a reliable option if nothing else stacks up in Nashville in that regard. According to PFF statistics, he even climbs as high as fourth in the league in pass blocking, with a 77 grade.

Although Schlottmann has generally been used as a steely backup snapper; after early conversations around league-leading protector Tyler Linderbaum didn't progress, eyes turned to the NFL Draft as Tennessee's answer for the position.

Former Tennessee Titans center Lloyd Cushenberry III (79) | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

But there may be bad news on that front, too, among a streak of apparent strikeouts for the Titans on this specific matter. In a post from Steven Patton on X (Twitter), only a handful of C prospects are operating at an impressive level between their athleticism and production.

Rough year to need a center pic.twitter.com/pPgAivD9Bz — Steven Patton (@PattonAnalytics) March 26, 2026

A Surprise Up Saleh's Sleeve

And for a Titans team projected to draft a playmaker with their fourth overall selection - a team that hasn't yet hosted any of these players on a pre-draft visit - that doesn't look like a likely options at this point, either.

At this point, it can only be hoped that Saleh and his staff have a surprise up their sleeves for the anchor of Ward's offensive line. The rookie was sacked 55 times in his rookie year; that's an outlandish number.

The only thing that would be more outlandish is not heavily investing in the offensive line, one way or another, to fix it.

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