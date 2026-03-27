Titans Should Prioritize Jeffery Simmons Extension

The Tennessee Titans' first offseason under Robert Saleh has been all about the "new." New jerseys, new coaches, new players, new standards; it's the whole nine-yards for a franchise rebooting. In the season after next, the team will even have a new stadium to play in. Yet, as hard as it may be to believe, it wasn't all bad before the current regime took over.

Despite their two-straight 3-14 overall finishes, the Titans had a few pivotal assets worth keeping around. The obvious one was the recently drafted Cam Ward, whose potential alone made him bound to rollover to whoever Tennessee was set to hire next. Second in the pecking order, if not equivalent, if ever-reliable defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons.

Since being drafted to Nashville in 2019, Simmons has consistently been one of the most dominant playmakers at his position in the NFL. Admist all their breaking news, the Titans would be wise to get ahead of the wheel and make sure Simmons isn't going anywhere, anytime soon.

Ensuring Simmons Sticks Around

Simmons has already made a compelling case for joining the Titans' own hall of fame, at least in the eyes of the fans that support him. Even as Tennessee struggles this past season, Simmons leveled 11 sacks and forced three fumbles.

The DT essentially carried the defense on his own. He shouldn't have to do that anymore, given Saleh's play-calling and numerous additions on that side of the ball, but he'll still likely serve as the centerpiece for a unit that could do serious damage by building around him.

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A Titan Through and Through

Simmons (28), truly looks to be in his prime as an efficient, lethal defender. He's a player who attended Saleh's first press conference as a member of the Titans' staff and, as someone who has been nominated for the Man of the Year Award multiple times, what he's given to the Titans' surrounding community is a good indicator of his dedication to it.

He's a Titan through and through, and as a bevy of previously nonexistent deals come into play within the Titans' view, making Simmons' stay a permanent one should be at the top of the team's list.

Simmons' contract is set to extend through next year, but with the DT market approaching a potential growth (just like the C market - see Tyler Linderbaum's $81 million deal), his market will only balloon with time. Assuming their seeming ability to do so now, the Titans should cut a check worthy of Simmons' service and long-standing loyalty.

The DT being one of the best defenders in the NFL certainly helps his case, too.

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