Titans O-Line Makes History vs. Browns' Myles Garrett

When it comes to Myles Garrett, the Tennessee Titans entire game plan revolved around stopping him. Ultimately, they did just that. The Titans 31-29 win over the Cleveland Browns was thrilling, to say the least, and it included a masterclass on how to stop the future Hall of Famer.

Garrett, who's on the hunt to break the single season sack record, won on just 4% of his pass rushes. That is the second lowest total of his entire career, and the Tennessee Titans offensive line can take all the credit for that.

Titans Hold Garrett To Record Low Pass Rush Win Rate

The Titans OL held Myles Garrett to just a 4% pass rush win rate



According to PFF, "The Titans OL held Myles Garrett to just a 4% pass rush win rate

... 2nd-lowest in his career."

To say their offensive line's performance was a masterclass may be an understatement. Sure, Garrett finished with a sack, but that was the only time Ward was brought down all game.

The Titans run game coming back to life certainly helped their case. With running back Tony Pollard having a career day, it made Ward's life that much easier. Cleveland was forced to respect the run, something teams haven't had to do much, if at all, against the Titans this season.

While it sounds crazy to say, this is the first time Ward has only been sacked once in his career. Prior to this, his offensive line has allowed him to be sacked at least twice in all 11 games. He's been sacked as high as six times in a single game, leading many to believe Garrett was going to have a career day. Somehow, Tennessee prevented that from happening.

Titans Keeps Browns Defense In Check

Even though Garrett gets all of the attention, he's far from the only good player on this Browns defense. It's widely considered one of the top in the league, no matter what their record says. Keep in mind, this is the same Browns team that held the Green Bay Packers to 10 points.

For whatever reason, Ward and company found a way to put up their best numbers all year. It may not have been Ward's best all-around game, but overall Tennessee has everything to be proud of as they return home for a few days. Knowing San Francisco is on the horizon doesn't make things much easier, but it can't be understated what they did to Myles Garrett because that simply doesn't happen to a player of his caliber.

