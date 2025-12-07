Titans Snap Long Losing Streak vs. Shedeur Sanders' Browns

The Tennessee Titans are celebrating after beating the Cleveland Browns 31-29 in Week 14 action at Huntington Bank Field.

The Titans and Browns found themselves in a back-and-forth game in snowy conditions for their best showing of the season. The victory snaps a seven-game losing streak and marks the first win under interim head coach Mike McCoy, who took over for the Titans in Week 7.

Titans Pull Out Win Over Browns

The Titans took a 14-3 lead in the first quarter thanks to a pair of touchdowns, one from running back Tony Pollard from 65 yards out and another from rookie wide receiver Elic Ayomanor. However, the Browns climbed back in the game.

Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders threw two touchdowns in the second quarter, one to tight end David Njoku and another to wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, which went for 60 yards.

In the second half, the Titans turned on the offense again with another touchdown from Pollard, this time from 32 yards out to retake the lead. The Titans extended their lead to two scores when rookie wide receiver Chimere Dike scored a five-yard touchdown from Ward.

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) runs for a thirty-two yard touchdown against Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (9) during the third quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Browns had another shot to win late after Sanders ran the ball in from seven yards out. After the Titans punted back to the Browns, Cleveland's offense went back to the end zone and scored a seven-yard pass from tight end Harold Fannin Jr.

The Browns tried to recover an onside kick late in the game, but Dike recovered it, giving the Titans their second one of the season.

Long Losing Streak Snaps For Titans

In the win, Ward was exceptional for the Titans. He threw the ball 14 of 28 times for 117 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. While Ward was good, the real star of the day was Pollard, who had his best game of the season.

Pollard ran the ball 25 times for 161 yards and two touchdowns, giving the Titans some juice on offense. Meanwhile, the Browns couldn't find any rhythm in the run game.

Sanders led the Browns in rushing with 29 yards and a touchdown. He also threw the ball for 364 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

The win for the Titans could give them a little bit of momentum going into the final four weeks of the season. However, these games down the stretch won't be as easy as the one against the Browns.

