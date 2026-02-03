New Mock Draft Sees Titans Go Defense-First

The Tennessee Titans are entering the 2026 offseason with a new head coach (and, thus, an entirely new staff), the most cap space in the NFL and a renewed fanbase behind the franchise. Ready to put the past two years behind them, the "Titan Up" faithful is likely just happy to have a head-man with his sights set on the Super Bowl.

On top of all that, Tennessee holds the fourth pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Where the Titans will go - offense or defense - with their selection has been a hot topic of debate among analysts. Most recently, the favor seems to be falling with Robert Saleh's own profession in adding a score-stopper.

In a two-round mock draft put together by ESPN's Matt Miller, the Titans swing on Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. with their fourth overall pick.

Going Defense First

"Defense is the smartest bet in this draft," Miller wrote, regarding the Titans' potential multitude of directions. "After finishing in the middle of the pack with 42 sacks this season, the Titans hired defensive-minded Robert Saleh as coach and will likely use a base 4-3 defense where three-down defensive ends are needed."

"Bain has the power at 6-foot-3, 275 pounds to stay on the field regardless of down or distance. With 9.5 sacks and an incredible 71 pressures last season, Bain showed the necessary determination to complement his athletic traits and be great on the edge," Miller finished.

Although it's been a popular sentiment that Tennessee may want to draft to suit Cam Ward with more receiving talent going into his sophomore season, snagging Bain - a high-level, safe prospect by all conceivable metrics - would be hard to complain about.

Especially given Saleh's own aforementioned proclivities, the DL may walk right into the most immediately beneficial situation for his development in the entire league.

Draft a Playmaker, Either Way

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) passes the ball under pressure by Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

No matter where Tennessee ultimately settles with their top pick, it should be ensured that a "win-now," difference-maker type player should be the primary focus. Bain, a potential-ridden receiver, or another option in-between, so long as the Titans add someone who can jump in and play trusted minutes, Saleh's first season can get off to an ideal start.

It's still early to get too excited about what Tennessee could accomplish, but anything at all promises more competition than what was normal under Brian Callahan. If nothing else, that counts for something.

