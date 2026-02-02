Titans Should Spend Big to Sign Jaguars Star LB

As soon as the Tennessee Titans hired Robert Saleh as head coach, the first question to many fans' minds was, "But what about Cam Ward?" Given Saleh's defensive speciality and the pre-hire rumors that Tennessee would target an offensive specialist for the role, for Ward's sake, a secondary wave of consued allayed the initial excitement that got off the plane with Saleh in Nashville.

Though Saleh would answer this question prior to so much as speaking officially about his new role. Right after his own signing, the new HC pulled in highly-touted offensive coordinator candidate Brian Daboll to continue to grow and develop Ward under center. With a history of running elite offenses (and guiding eventually elite quarterbacks) Daboll's hire comfortable relinquishes that worry.

Now that Titans fans can comfortably turn their attention to what Saleh has planned for his preferred unit, a new possibility is rising in the free agency market that could open a door for Tennessee to add an elite linebacker. Devin Lloyd's contract is up in Jacksonville, and the Titans should go shopping.

The Titans Should Go Shopping

Having long been one of the Jaguars' cornerstone pieces on their own defensive unit, the expectation up until now was that Lloyd would likely be franchise-tagged and retained. Yet, with the consequence of such a move raising an estimated total just below $30 million, the Jaguars appear to be shying away from one of their most impactful stars.

For a Titans team recently taken over by one of the NFL's most storied, tried and true defensive minds, taking a swing on Lloyd looks like a no-brainer for Saleh and his staff.

New Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This seems especially blatant given Tennessee's league-high cap space which, for now, sits right under $100 million. Lloyd's likely asking price looks like a lot, but to the Titans' funds, it's but a scratch.

Proof in Accomplishments

For evidence of Lloyd's elite status, look no further than his accomplishments sustained this past season. Despite Jacksonville's first-round playoff exit, Lloyd was named to the 2026 Pro Bowl roster (albeit replacing T.J. Watt). To boot, the LB tallied five interceptions, 1.5 sacks and 81 total tackles on the year.

Adding Lloyd by himself is one thing, but paired with the Titans' own budding star in LB Cedric Gray? Saleh would immediately have a bevy of tools to work with on his side of the play-calling spectrum.

Such a grab may look like a pipe dream in the aftermath of the Titans' recent struggles, but with Saleh at the helm and an unmatched amount of money to spend, nothing is necessarily out of the question.

