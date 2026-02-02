Titans Receive High Grade For Robert Saleh Hire

The Tennessee Titans, as one of the historically high 10 NFL teams to hire a new head coach ahead of the 2026 offseason, are racing to revamp their identity in an unusually packed race towards renewed competition.

To most, Saleh has landed as a suitable, early-process pick who, in spite of his past struggles as the captain of the New York Jets, earned a second chance at the position on the back of consistent success as a defensive coordinator.

Though Saleh's arrival in Nashville isn't just settling well with fans. The wider NFL world, it seems, is game for the HC's younger, more violent vision of Titans football.

A Man With Few Peers

In an article from SB Nation's Mark Schofield and James Dator, every team's involvement in the 2026 coaching search cycle was ranked with a letter grade and accompanying written blurb. The Titans' choice specifically was one of the more well-received of the bunch.

"It’s far from the splashiest hire of the cycle, but when the dust settles the Titans might wind up with one of the best coaches on the market," said the article. "Robert Saleh’s talent as a defensive coordinator and strategist have few peers in the NFL, and the way he was unfairly booted from the Jets after being saddled with Zach Wilson was the highest level of ineptitude."

Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

"With a reputation for non-nonsense coaching and demanding discipline from his players, Saleh is the perfect coach to come into Nashville and mold a young team in need of stewardship."

The Titans' "A-" grade came with one catch and, more than anything, it reflects on the franchise rather than Saleh himself.

A Knock on the Titans' Franchise

"The only small knock is that a coach like Saleh is going to need time. This is a culture shifting coach, and the Titans have a tendency to be impatient."

This criticism, most likely referencing both Tennessee's firing of Mike Vrabel, as well as their relatively immediate hiring and firing of Brian Callahan after him, is an admittedly fair one. All the same, with only four wins through 23 games, the Titans can't necessarily be blamed for getting ahead of a hard conversation with Callahan and closing that door early.

Especially now that the team has secured Saleh, both parties can put their pasts behind them in favor of embracing what could be a seriously special tenure with the new HC. The goal is a Super Bowl and, above all else, the Titans have a leader who understands that.

