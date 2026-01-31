Titans HC Says Cam Ward is Destined to Succeed

The Tennessee Titans' hiring of Robert Saleh has made headlines on a consistent basis for nearly two weeks now. Following the initial excitement behind the choice - which made Tennessee among the first few jobs to be filled - Saleh and the front office's filling out of the offensive staff made equal waves among the Titans' fanbase.

Put simply, folks are proud to wear the sword and stars out in public once more. The perception around professional football in Tennessee is rapidly changing, and all before a Saleh-led team so much as receives a kickoff. Beyond the noise behind the staff changes, this is due in great part to the already established success of rookie quarterback Cam Ward.

In his recent appearance on Good Morning Football following the Titans' introductory press conference, Saleh dove into the character of Ward and, ultimately, how it destines him for success in the NFL.

A Workable Balance

"He's intense," Saleh said of Ward, lauding the QB from his own defense-specific perspective, "Everything I've learned about him - his work ethic, the character of the man, what he wants to be in this league - he doesn't just say it, I think he does it."

While an offensive coach seemed to be the play all the way up until Saleh's official hire, the combination of Brian Daboll being brought in at offensive coordinator and Saleh's own outgoing attitude towards Ward suggests a workable balance.

"If you have the mindset this young man has... I find it hard to believe he's not going to find success"



"Everything I've heard about him has been outstanding..." Saleh continued. "he's an uber-talented young man."

Ward is Destined for Success

"If you have the mindset this young man has, the work ethic this young man has, I find it hard to believe he's not going to find success."

Titans fans that "stuck it out" this past season have known what Ward is about since he blunty chided his own team after their shutout loss on the road to the Houston Texans in a curse-word-clip that went viral online. It's been about winning since his arrival in Nashville for the soon-to-be sophomore under center, and Saleh sharing a similar mindset is all that matters for their union.

With Saleh now turning his focus to the defensive side of the staff - the most recent report in this regard being his intention to add a dedicated nickel coach - all that's left for Ward is to wrap up recovery on his shoulder injury, and play ball.

With the support of both the fanbase and his new staff at his heels, nothing stands in the QB's way as he rockets towards a breakthrough second campaign.

