Titans Star DT Believes in Robert Saleh

The Tennessee Titans bringing on Robert Saleh at head coach has immediately registered with the team's defensive expectations, although the positive impact can certainly be felt elsewhere, too.

Having been a successful, on-and-off coordinator for most of his career (spelled only by a HC run with the New York Jets), it was no surprise to hear that Saleh would handle play-calling duties on that side of the ball in Tennessee. Although the defensive coordinator position is one of the few that still remain open for the Titans, Saleh's involvement makes that gap a lot less daunting.

In the meantime, the team's established core of expected "keepers" is getting to know the HC ahead of an inevitably eventful offseason.

Getting the Ship Turned Around

Star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, currently out of Nashville for the Pro Bowl (although he was present for Saleh's introductory press conference), spoke with the media out of town and, in the process, shared his outlook on the Titans' new coach and ever-changing future.

"...I had a lot of faith in Mike [Borgonzi] and them making the right hire. He was telling me his vision and I believed in him, and I believe in the vision. Hopefully we can get this thing turned around in Tennessee," Simmons said at the Pro Bowl, speaking to Jim Wyatt.

Tennessee Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi, left, and new head coach Robert Saleh | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Everything he stands for, and everything he talks about, the conversations that we've had, it's everything I want to hear," he continued. "Especially coming from a defensive coach, someone who I know is going to call our plays on defense, I am excited. I am excited to get to work with him."

"I think the culture change will be good for us."

Chasing a Culture Change

Calling Saleh's hire a "culture change" will, if things pan out as they appear, be a vast understatement. The Titans were without an identity or clear purpose under Brian Callahan; all it took to know that Saleh would be different was the coach's immediate promise that he'd bring a championship "home," in his words.

While that lofty goal represents a dangerous, high bar to set right off the bat (especially following two straight three-win seasons), the sentiment alone sets Saleh apart from what the previous regime was doing.

Confidence is an unusual aspect for any member of the Titans brass to publicly display, but with one simple change behind the wheel, even the most outlandish outlines are starting to look possible for a team that finally has a believer in charge.

