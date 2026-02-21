Mock Trade Sees Titans Land Key Defensive Piece

The Tennessee Titans' offseason has already been marred by constant draft and trade whispers, as well as contract speculation and cap casualty expectations. In the fray, Tennessee has been consistently rumored to draft defense, particularly for the edge, early in the upcoming selection.

Although, by way of a recent proposed trade, the Titans may be able to fill that need by way of different means.

In an article from Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine, the Titans are included in a league-wide mock trade scenario. In it, Tennessee collaborates with Robert Saleh's former team, the New York Jets, to secure one of his former players and a possible problem solver at the EDGE position.

"Jermaine Johnson looked like a first-round pick in his second season in 2023. Then Jets head coach Robert Saleh helped him put together a Pro Bowl season with 7.5 sacks," Ballentine began.

Positioned to Take a Risk

Oppositely, though, he also noted Johnson's tiresome injury issues.

"He tore his Achilles in 2024 and came back with three sacks in 14 games last season. There's some risk in betting that he can return back to the pre-injury version of himself."

New Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"But Saleh and the Titans are well-positioned to take that risk. They need to find some foundational pieces to build around and Johnson still has that kind of upside," Ballentine continued.

"A reunion with Saleh could be just what both parties need."

A Reunion Good For Both Parties

In spite of his health-related struggles, Johnson just tallied three sacks in an all-time down year for the Jets defense; at just 27, to boot, he may still have plenty of gas left in the tank.

The only catch here is, as it is in any trade, what the Titans are giving up. With a mocked 2026 third-round pick (No. 66) and 2027 fifth-round pick on the way to New York in the trade, Tennessee isn't necessarily asset-dumping for their proposed new EDGE. This would be a relatively sizable move for both parties, though especially for Tennessee.

Yet, adding Johnson - with the benefit that he's already played under Saleh and the knowledge that he has only one year remaining on his contract - may free Tennessee to go elsewhere with either, if not both of their No. 4 and No. 35 overall selections.

It'd be a risk, sure, but with other positions of need also demanding to be met (wide receiver arguably most of all), anywhere the Titans can plug in a potentially impactful piece would do them a world of good. Johnson has hiccups, but that potential to impact appears intact.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!