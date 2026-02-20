Titans Add Player-Turned-Coach to Staff

In publicly finalizing their 2026-27 coaching staff, the Tennessee Titans have added one last name to their growing fray on the sideline. In a breaking bit of mid-afternoon news from Jim Wyatt, Robert Saleh's defensive staff specifically gained a little extra padding.

On top of all the already made-clear selections, the Titans hauled in Tanzel Smart to be an assistant on the defensive line. A relatively new name on the coaching scene, Smart looks to bring a little extra youth, at least regarding experience, to Tennessee's cast of headsets.

Additionally, Smart's own time spent as a player on the defensive line has direct ties to the coach that he's now working for. Having spent a portion of his career with the New York Jets, Smart feels like another "family ties" sort of hire that pushes Saleh's penchant to work with those he's worked with before.

A Family Ties Type System

That, it seems, extends to former players. Although, to be fair, Smart isn't entirely without unique coaching merits.

Smart spent this past season as a defensive assistant/quality control coach for the Dallas Cowboys. After playing in the league for seven years, including those spent under Saleh, Smart's 365-day run with Dallas marked his first relegated to the sideline.

New Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, Dallas' overall defense (per FOX Sports) was almost the absolute worst in the NFL in the 2025-26 campaign. Though that can't entirely be blamed on Smart; further, it was their pass defense, according to the same metrics, that tore the team down for the most part.

Their line wasn't great either, but coming from a Tennessee team that got rid of most all of their defensive staff, and then hired a HC who specializes in that side of the ball, ample room for being picky isn't necessarily afforded.

Plenty Left to Prove

It'd be fair to say that, from Saleh all the way down to Smart, the Titans staff have plenty to prove in every facet. Yet, in the same breath, condemning any hire prior to them doing their job would be an equally pointless endeavor.

At least Tennessee's coordinator choices - namely Brian Daboll (OC) and Gus Bradley (DC) - were big-name operators with league-wide markets. Whoever Saleh brings in beyond them, to an extent, could be argued trustworthy by way of his splashier hires alone.

The Titans incoming season is stacking up to be, in the very least, their most exciting in years; to that end, even the smallest of hires are worth noting and saving a share of the widespread optimism for.

