Titans Predicted to Double Win Total Next Season

How much a given team changes in the offseason will ultimately only suggest improvement. Until their group of guys touch the turf and prove they've gotten better, a refreshed coaching staff pulling the strings is only as good as they've been before, elsewhere. Such is the case for the Tennessee Titans.

Robert Saleh's takeover has been so far positively marked by big promises and even bigger changes to the staff; headline-inducing coordinator hires and surprising assistant catches abound. Yet, again, until the new groove produce an equally positive result on the field, nothing concrete can be said about their actual efficiency.

Even so, that hasn't stopped expectations from rising through the roof, and Titans fans aren't alone at the root of the rise. In a recent article from ESPN, the Titans were predicted to double their win total from the past two seasons, with the line set at a much more promising 6.5.

A Win is a Win

Would this win total, on either side of the halfway mark, still suggest a losing record? Yes. And, similarly, would this win total keep Tennessee at the bottom of the AFC South according to their division-mates' own projections? Also yes.

All the same, the metric can't help but come off as encouraging. Finishing each of their last two campaigns with a 3-14 overall record, not only would a 6+ win result double either of those ends respectively, but it would double them combined.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

That's a harrowing reminder of just how bad the point to which things have progressed in Nashville actually is, but it's also a significant series of steps for a team that hasn't been remotely close to a .500 record in two coaching cycles.

The Titans, and their fans, should take what they can get. Tennessee is on the up-and-up and, for the time, people on the outside are starting to look in.

Tennessee on the Up-and-Up

What exactly "success" will mean in Saleh's first year attempting to define it will likely be dependent on a number of factors, but any semblance of improvement at this point should do for the franchise in the short-term.

Part of burying the Brian Callahan era is working those failures into the identity the updated staff is attempting to forge. Tennessee has to know what was incorrect about their previous string of decisions in order to make better ones moving forward.

Saleh's hire seems to be a sizable step in the right direction, but what more the team decides this offseason will be just as good an indicator, if not better, to just how high the team could fly under different wings.

