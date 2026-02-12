Titans Predicted to Land Sizable Free Agency Haul

The 2026 offseason will, among much else, serve as a solid litmus test for new head coach Robert Saleh's vision for his Tennessee Titans tenure.

Having already dumped and reloaded his coaching staff, Saleh is now set to turn to a roster that, made apparent by their 3-14 record, needs much attention. Free agency could hold numerous, team-changing moves for Tennessee, some of which are already being forecasted by the national media.

In a 2026 free agency compendium of sorts, FOX Sports leveled a handful of ideas towards the Titans' incoming swing at free agency. Of the five predictions, a few make complete sense, while others may be preferred to remain as purely hypothetical moves.

Quincy Williams, LB

Having been claimed by the New York Jets in the same year that Saleh was brought on as their HC, in 2021, Williams has remained a reliable piece of that defense since then.

The former Pro-Bowler leveled 3.5 sacks this past season, holding his own despite an all-time poor performance from the Jets all around, both defensively and overall. Given his past with Saleh and success in a maligned system, the linebacker signing with Tennessee makes more than enough sense, especially given the fact that Saleh is taking over as play-caller.

Wan'Dale Robinson, WR

Along with Williams, this appears to be the other most likely loose end on this list. Currently a member of the New York Giants, Robinson has spent the entirety of his short career under Brian Daboll.

Now that Daboll has parted ways with the Giants and landed in Tennessee as the offensive coordinator, a reunion with the fourth-season pass-catcher aligns with the team's efforts to build around Cam Ward. Add a semi-exerienced receiver like Robinson and, given his past with the OC, watch that relationship translate and flourish immediately.

New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams (56) catches Cincinnati Bengals running back Chris Evans (25) mid-air | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nick Cross, S

Cross, a 24 year old safety for the Indianapolis Colts, appears to be perhaps the most "touch-and-go" asset on this list.

While the Titans secondary could certainly improve - really, the entire defense could - adding an up-and-coming ball hawk who, with one forced fumble and one interception this past season, didn't necessarily stun? It's not a groundbreaking move of necessity. Still, if he's available and affordable in equal parts, bolstering the pass defense certainly wouldn't hurt.

Kwity Paye, EDGE

Also hailing from Indianapolis, Paye may be a secondary answer at the EDGE position of Tennessee decides against using draft capital to fill it. Logging four sacks in his most recent campaign (following three seasons of 6+), the edge rusher is a potential solid grab that shouldn't break the bank.

On top of all of these ideas, FOX's suggestion that Tennessee may re-sign tight end Chig Okonkwo ends the offseason synopsis on a rather dull note. Whether or not the Titans bring their two-touchdown TE back for another year, their options are set to be plenty varied enough - and their bank big enough - to turn the current roster into a competitor under Saleh overnight.

