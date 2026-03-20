New Titans CB Trio Aiming For Greatness

The Tennessee Titans have made impactful additions on either side of the ball in spades thus far in free agency. Although, if we're playing the numbers game, it's been Robert Saleh's defense getting special love with new playmakers in just about every facet.

In the secondary specifically, the Titans put together a major effort to pull in three unfamiliar faces. Between Cordale Flott, Alontae Taylor, and Joshua Williams, Tennessee completely overhauled the cornerback position. For opposing quarterbacks, it'll be an entirely different challenge to throw a long ball against the Titans in 2026.

And those players are aware of the importance of the change they're involved in, wanting to push the envelope of excellence themselves. According to FOX Sports' Ben Arthur, the former of those additions, Flott, says the group have met and "the goal is to be the best CB trio in the league."

The Best CB Trio in the NFL

Following a campaign where the Titans finished in the NFL's bottom 10 in pass defense (per PFF), such a seismic change would go a long way. Particularly in Saleh's first year - both as head coach and defensive play-caller - the franchise's investment paying off in a dominant way would ease the minds of Tennessee fans used to coaching change failures.

A good secondary is, in simpler terms, crucial to a good defense. Flott, Taylor, and Williams have all the tools to put exactly that together.

Former New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Flott, who said that "going to Tennessee was the best opportunity for me," (per Turron Davenport) is set to be used as a field corner in Saleh's defense. In his own most recent campaign, the CB chalked up one forced fumble and one interception, respectively.

Taylor, on the other hand, picked up two interceptions, and Williams, who bring Super Bowl experience from his time with the Kansas City Chiefs, appears to be the supplementary signing that pulls the whole thing together.

A Triple-Edged Sword

The Titans' revamped CB room still has to come out and perform under the weight of a fanbase that has, again, endured the worst that a team rebuild could possibly offer over the last two years.

But the talent is there, as is the energy, for Flott and his running mates to make good on their words. Under Saleh's guidance and wiht equally potent adds at other positions, Tennessee's defense is in the perfect position to take a massive leap.

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