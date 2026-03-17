Titans Heavy Favorites to Draft Jeremiyah Love

Almost all offseason long, the Tennessee Titans have consistently been mentioned as likely suitors for Notre Dame breakout running back Jeremiyah Love. Love, a Heisman candidate and near-20 touchdown scorer, was the Fighting Irish's defining playmaker in a highly successful season, and stands out ahead of the NFL Draft as perhaps the most immediately talented offensive prospect.

After hosting the RB for a visit, adding fuel to that presumptuous fire, the Titans find themselves leading the official odds to land the backfield phenom with their fourth overall selection. DraftKings has Love propped at -115 to go to the Titans at No. 4. Those odds are better than 50/50.

That's extremely high, to say the least. The only alternative at this point, barring a change of heart behind the scenes in Nashville, would appear to be another team trading up ahead of the Titans in order to land Love. That, though, seems outlandish; if a bet had to be made now, it would be a relatively safe one to suggest Love ultimately gets to Tennessee.

Love to Tennessee is a Safe Bet

Not only have the Titans showed obvious interest throughout the post-combine process, but the playmaker is an obvious fit in Brian Daboll's offense.

With Tony Pollard already looking out of place on a roster that has been seriously overhauled and strengthened in free agency, plugging Love into his spot in the backfield would properly update one of the unit's most important positions.

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pairing Love with Cam Ward, to boot, is perhaps the most appealing aspect of this entire possibility. Two early-career, explosive offensive weapons fused together to lead the charge for the Titans franchise into a growingly exciting future.

A refresh on the staff and a duo of team-leading offensive firepower like that is hard to deny; it's a tantalizing vision, and one entirely within arm's reach for Tennessee.

Within Arm's Reach

Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk, referencing those aforementioned odds, said Love is "looking likely to be the No. 4 overall pick." For the time, Love becoming a Titan is the worst kept secret in the NFL.

If Tennessee ultimately follows up on this momentum and takes Love, they'll be the first team to take an RB in the top five since 2018, when the New York Giants drafted Saquon Barkley. The catch?

"Love just might be a good enough prospect to make some team do it," Smith noted.

Going talent-first means that, regardless of position, a team jumps on a player for their undeniable merits. Love necessitates that, and the Titans look to be ready to take that leap.

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