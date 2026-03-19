Star TE Says Titans Will Succeed Under Robert Saleh

Much can be told about a coach according to his reputation with former players. Sometimes, all it takes is a locker room video for fans and internet sleuths to detect that something is wrong; if athletes aren't bought into the headset's message, a team's momentum and journey can end almost as quickly as it started. The Tennessee Titans dealt with a similar problem during Brian Callahan's short-lived reign.

For Robert Saleh, however, this has never been a problem. In behind the scenes footage and interviews, he seems more like a high-energy magnet to players than anything else, even when he isn't directly coaching them. The latest evidence herein comes from San Francisco 49ers' star tight end, George Kittle.

Kittle, despite playing across from Saleh's unit during their shared time in San Francisco, shared his positive experience with the then-defensive coordinator in an appearance on Bussin' With the Boys. Above all, it seems, Saleh is "one of the boys."

One of the Boys

"He knows how to inspire," Kittle started, praising the Titans' new head coach following his cross-country move to take the job. "He has great messaging. I mean, he's part of the invention of that defense that he coaches."

Former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

"Our defense was mauled by injuries," he continued, "he was a part of us winning 13 games. Just give him some time and I think he's going to really put some good games out there." Not only did Kittle give Saleh his flowers, but he also touched on Tennessee's franchise quarterback, in Cam Ward.

"Cam Ward is a hell of a football player," admired Kittle. "He's special. The Titans are going to be good." From a player who has thrived in a winning system for years on end, Titans fans that have lately been stuck in winless irrelevancy couldn't ask for a much better endorsement."

The Titans Are Going to Be Good

While Tennessee still isn't expected to come out of the gates in Saleh's first year and go on a miraculous playoff run (although it would be entirely welcome), the team's efforts to rebuild the roster and staff, as well as stray positivities like this one from Kittle, go a long way in raising expectations from their previous stay at the bottom of the barrel.

The momentum has shifted around the Titans franchise, no doubt, and the team has no reason not to improve, and to a noticeable extent, with Saleh now in control.

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