No. 1 Pick Likely Out Of Titans' Reach

The Tennessee Titans currently sit at 3-12 and are on pace to match their record from last season. If they do so, their position in the draft is going to be much different.

Currently, there are six teams with three wins or less. The New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders both have two wins, and those are the two teams to keep an eye on heading into Week 17.

As for Tennessee, they're currently projected to draft No. 6 overall. They're one of four three-win teams, joined alongside the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals.

Giants vs. Raiders Game Will Decide Everything

Next week might determine the No. 1 pick 👀



Giants vs. Raiders should be something 😅#NYGiants | #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/MkeCraNrOE — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) December 22, 2025

At this point, Titans fans who are still hoping for the No. 1 pick need a ton of help. Whoever wins the Giants vs. Raiders game likely gives up hope on them having the No. 1 pick, so we're in for quite the game come December 28.

Whoever loses the Giants vs. Raiders game is nearly a lock for the No. 1 pick. The Giants play the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18, a team they lost to 40-37 back in Week 2. The Raiders are playing the Kansas City Chiefs, a team that shut them out, 31-0, back in Week 7.

Titans Need Help From Three Other Teams

122 Days until Pittsburgh 📍



Week 17... Giants vs Raiders in Las Vegas for the #1 Pick#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/V21MiNGVJy — ᴄᴏᴅʏ ᴄᴀʀᴘᴇɴᴛɪᴇʀ (@CodyCarpentier) December 22, 2025

Knowing the Titans remaining games are vs. New Orleans and at Jacksonville, there's room for one more win on their schedule. That said, the Saints are red hot and that's going to be much easier said than done. Any Titans fan who wants the No. 1 pick knows this team must lose their final two games for that to come close to happening.

The current 3-12 teams schedules are as followed:

Browns vs. Pittsburgh, at Cincinnati

Jets vs. New England, at Buffalo

Cardinals at Cincinnati, at Los Angeles Rams

The #Titans move to 3-12, leaving the #Giants and #Raiders as the only 2-win teams left.



And wouldn’t you know it, they play each other next Sunday with the loser likely getting the No. 1 overall pick in April’s NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/Yfqe7Ub3Dh — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 21, 2025

In order for the Titans to move up from their No. 6 position, they need those teams to all win at least one game while Tennessee loses their last two. Of those three teams, there's a chance the Browns or Cardinals could get a win at Cincinnati. Looking at how well the Bengals just played against the Miami Dolphins, not even that is a guarantee.

Even if the Titans lose out, they still have a stronger strength of schedule than both the Giants and Vegas. Unless there's a crazy tie or two thrown in the mix, it seems like the Titans can at best draft No. 2 overall. That's still quite the improvement from No. 6, but at this point Titans fans should kiss the No. 1 pick goodbye, if they haven't already.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!﻿