Titans' Cam Ward Finally Earning The Respect He Deserves

After the Tennessee Titans' dominant win over the Kansas City Chiefs, fans started to open their eyes.

Rookie quarterback Cam Ward has been dialed in these past three weeks, and it's apparent the Titans sure have their QB of the future.

Ward made plenty of mistakes to start his career, but he's quickly adapted to the world of the NFL. Fans weren't always sure why he was drafted No. 1, but he's beginning to earn the respect he deserves.

For the third straight game, Ward finished with a pair of passing touchdowns. He has just one interception in that span as opponents aren't getting to him like they were earlier in the year. Finally, NFL fans see what Tennessee saw during the draft.

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

NFL Fans Coming Around On How Special Cam Ward Truly Is

Cam Ward vs the Chiefs' blitz:



⚔️ 9/12

⚔️ 153 passing yards

⚔️ 1 TD pass

⚔️ 144.4 passer rating pic.twitter.com/XeOnRxHyrQ — PFF (@PFF) December 21, 2025

"Cam Ward is special. What a freaking throw," NFL Insider Jordan Schultz wrote. After posting the video of Ward's dart to wide receiver Chimere Dike, fans quickly realized just how special he truly is.

"He did this a ton vs. the Seahawks a couple weeks back. He's balling," one fan commented. Someone else added, "Get the HC hire right just like what the Bears did, and the Titans can improve tremendously with Cam Ward as their QB."

What a drive for Cam Ward. Dropping dimes down the field. How bout that for deep accuracy!



6/7 for 69 yards and a touchdown on the drive, including completions of 25 and 30 yards. pic.twitter.com/tWPBis8rjE — Justin Graver (@titansfilmroom) December 21, 2025

Looking at QB Caleb Williams from year one to year two, it's clear anything can happen with a good coach. Speaking of quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes may not have been on the field, but Ward drew quite the comparisons.

"They just got Patty Mahomes'd," this individual commented. Another added, "Mahomes played today. He just had a Titans jersey on."

Our National Media See Cam Differently Than Our Local Media & Fans 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/XMPROXryyh — RJ Ellison (Cam Ward’s Body Guard) (@Romellz_) December 21, 2025

Someone spoke their mind, "He's been doing this all year. Can't wait till he gets actual WRs." Someone like Dike may lead the league in all-purpose yards, but that doesn't mean he's a NFL caliber wideout. Clearly, he tried to prove everyone wrong with that catch.

"If Mahomes did this you’d see it on ESPN for the next 3 days.

Cam Ward is a magician," this fan added. For what it's worth, the throw they were alluding to was entirely different than the one Schultz posted.

You are literally seeing the purest form of self-improvement possible



All of this growth from Cam Ward is his doing, and his doing alone



Can’t wait to see what a good football coaching staff can do with him #Titans — Sal From Jerrrssseeeyyy (@salmanfredi) December 21, 2025

This fan wrote, "Cam Ward is so good man please just give him a coach that isn't AI generated." Another commented his numbers, "For what it's worth, Cam Ward since the bye week:

123-194 (63.4%), 1,053 yards, 8 TD, 1 INT (89.1 RATE)."

The one and only Don Kleiman added his two-cents, "Cam Ward is ridiculously good. His sophomore season will be SPECIAL." Before the Titans can get there, they're set to finish the season hosting the New Orleans Saints and then heading to Jacksonville.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!﻿