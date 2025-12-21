Three Takeaways From Titans' Most Dominant Win In Years

Coming into the year, this Tennessee Titans Week 16 game was nearly a lock to lose. In the NFL, it's crazy how quickly things can change.

Sure, the Titans ended up playing the Kansas City Chiefs' third-string quarterback, but they still got embarrassed by a two-win team.

The Titans took care of business, 26-9. They held Kansas City to three field goals as rookie quarterback Cam Ward balled out and running back Tony Pollard picked up right where he left off.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) and wide receiver Chimere Dike (17) celebrate their touchdown play during the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. First Complete Titans Performance

So far this season, the Titans have yet to put together a complete game. It looked ugly early as they trailed 3-2. But things quickly turned to the Titans' favor. The offense and defense were firing on all cylinders as each did its part to secure its biggest win since Sept. 30, 2024.

In that game, the Titans beat the Miami Dolphins, 31-12. Both of Tennessee's wins this year have been by single digits. In fact, they were by one and two points, respectively. While they still have one home game remaining, they gave the fans a show as they defeated the Chiefs in style.

2. Cam Ward Is The Future

Whether the Chiefs were eliminated from the playoffs or not, this was still a masterclass from Ward. It's easy to see who was checked out and who still is locked in, and it's clear that Ward isn't going anywhere.

Ward finished 21-for-28 for 228 yards with a pair of passing touchdowns. This could go down as the best game of his young career. After not having a two-touchdown game to start the year, he's done so in three straight.

In Ward's last three games, he has six touchdowns to one interception. He's completed at least 62% of his passes in his last two games as this was the highest completion percentage of his career. Ward is beginning to figure it all out, and he's peaking at the right time.

3. Titans Peaking At The Right Time

At no point in the year did this team come together and decide to give up so they could land the No. 1 overall pick. Tennessee is full of fighters, and these players are going out and putting it all on the line.

Building momentum is real, and that's exactly what the Titans are doing. Since their abysmal loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, they've played some really good football. Sure, they lost to the San Francisco 49ers, but there's a real chance they can beat the New Orleans Saints next week and try to end on a high note in Jacksonville.

