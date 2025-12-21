Titans Take Advantage of Patrick Mahomes' Injury, Beat Chiefs

The Tennessee Titans are bringing home a win for Christmas after beating the Kansas City Chiefs 26-9 in Week 16 at Nissan Stadium.

Both teams came into the game banged up, but the Titans were able to prevail. After the Titans scored their first safety of the season in the second quarter, the Chiefs responded with a 54-yard field goal from Harrison Butker.

The Titans were the first team to find the end zone in the game as quarterback Cam Ward threw a seven-yard pass to tight end Chig Okonkwo to take a 9-3 lead.

Butker kicked another field goal this time from 41 yards to cut the deficit in half when the teams went to the locker rooms. Just before the end of the second quarter, Chiefs backup quarterback Gardner Minshew suffered a knee injury, which forced him out for the rest of the game. Third-string quarterback Chris Oladokun took over for him.

Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears runs during the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Titans grab first home win vs. Chiefs

In the second half, the Titans came in hot with a touchdown drive that ended with the score from running back Tyjae Spears on a four-yard rush. That gave the Titans a two-score lead that the Chiefs could not get close to.

One more Butker field goal was all the Chiefs could score in the second half as the Titans poured it on in the fourth quarter with another touchdown from Spears and a field goal from Joey Slye from 27 yards out for good measure.

Ward had his best game as the Titans quarterback with 21 of 28 completions for 228 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Tony Pollard ran for over 100 yards once again, while Spears had 52 yards on the ground and 53 yards in the air for his best game with the Titans this season.

If you asked a bunch of Titans fans before the season if they would have beaten the Chiefs by three scores in December, they all would have thought you'd be crazy. While there is definitely an asterisk or two on the game, the Titans will take the win and accept the positive vibes that come with it.

The Titans have just two games left in the year before heading home for the offseason. They will host the New Orleans Saints in Week 17 for their final home game of the year before heading to Duval County to end the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

