Titans Targeting Handful of Free Agent WRs

Of every position of need for the Tennessee Titans (of which there are many), wide receiver may be the most popular to theorize and circle ahead of free agency. This likely has to do with Cam Ward's own popularity, as well as his own dire need for a go-to pass-catcher.

With only a few days now left before the gates open and players start signing contracts, the Titans' hunt for a new wideout is, naturally, starting to pick up steam. Some names have fallen out of favor, while other, more probably options have begun to solidify in consideration.

Specifically, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Titans are heavily linked to three players currently in the field. Namely, Wan'Dale Robinson (perhaps the most obvious pick), Alec Pierce, and Romeo Doubs. Each offers different ups and downs for Tennessee and, at this rate, it seems probable that one will end up in Nashville.

Comparing Evidence

The Titans, along with the New England Patriots, Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers, are "closely watching the market," for Doubs specifically, said Fowler.

He also noted that the Titans are "in the mix" for Pierce and have been linked to Robinson and that, while mutual interest exists for the latter, the New York Giants receiver "will have other suitors." Tennessee, just as they did with their head coaching search, are clearly casting a wide net.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

At the current moment, all things considered, Robinson may be the safest bet of the three. With Pierce arguably being the biggest and most expensive name of the three, his market may outrun any team not willing to eclipse the top dollar.

Additionally, while Doubs had a good season, Robinson breaking the 1,000 yard mark and already having ties to the Titans' staff (in the form of Brian Daboll) seems to set him apart as a true best of both worlds selection for "WR1."

Landing a Receiver Regardless

No matter what, the Titans need to come away with somebody. With the proper cap space and, at least for the time, enough excitement around the Saleh era to make a realistic push for just about anyone, it may be the time for Tennessee to swing for the fences.

Just so long as Ward as a reliable receiver to throw the ball to that aren't the same early experience level as him - someone who can take control of a game as he continues to grow - the Titans' first year under a new banner should work out just fine.

To that point, any one of these three names seems at least capable.

