Titans Should Pursue Tyreek Hill

The Tennessee Titans have new coaches; now, the franchise can turn heel in the hunt for new players. With Robert Saleh leading the charge, Tennessee appears to have officially crossed over into personnel-turnover-territory.

Now, out of the gate, the Titans may have the chance to go after one of the league's premier pass-catchers and playmakers.

In news initially broken by Tom Pelissero on X (Twitter), the Miami Dolphins made major waves by releasing eight-time Pro Bowl pass-catcher Tyreek Hill. The move, in addition to going immediately viral amongst football fans, came shortly after the team announced they'd also be parting ways with one of their best players on the opposite side of the ball.

Fitting an Immediate Need

Tennessee could realistically be in the market for both - and perhaps afford both - but Hill could fit a more immediate need and, going forward, define the Titans in a way that the team hasn't been since Derrick Henry played in the baby blue.

Hill is a superstar, and even in name alone, that can make all the difference for a franchise trying to work their way out of the particularly coarse mud of irrelevancy.

Hill, age 31 and working back from an ACL injury in his left knee, isn't the prospect he once was. Yet, prior to his suffering that ailment this past season, Hill hadn't once fallen below six touchdowns in a run. His season-high? 15, back in 2020; he also managed to collect 13 scores as recently as 2023.

Signing a Superstar

Put simply, he's been one of, if not the best receivers in the NFL for the better part of the last decade. If Hill still intends to play - which seems to be the expectation - it can be safely assumed that he's got gas left in the tank still.

In Tennessee's specific case, the WR position stands out as arguably their position of greatest need. As Cam Ward grows under center, the QB remains without a steady playmakers to field his own explosive tendencies and attempts.

Hill, of course, fits that bill; the speed-first wideout could click nicely with the more physical leanings of, say Elic Ayomanor or Gunnar Helm.

To boot, given his release, whatever market is set to form for the veteran will do so immediately. If the Titans want in, they'll likely have to move fast. Given Hill's dominant history, Tennessee should at least test the waters.

