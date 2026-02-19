Titans Could Draft WR With No. 4 Overall Pick

The Tennessee Titans' fourth overall pick in this year's draft has become perhaps the hottest topic of ongoing debate for the franchise. After settling on a head coach in Robert Saleh - and, for the most part, solidifying his secondary staff - all eyes have succinctly turned to the roster.

That, of course, pushes the draft to the forefront of the team's collective attention. Tennessee has a number of high-potential picks in the bag, including No. 35 and No. 66, but the fourth pick naturally looks to be a point of potential team-changing contention. The discussion, aside from those circling specific players, seems to revolve around the battle between offensive and defensive mindsets.

Up to now, it's the defense that has been given the apparent benefit of the doubt. Not only is the draft front-loaded on that side of the ball, but the aforementioned Saleh is, of course, widely known for his defensive experience and play-calling capabilities. Yet, if the Titans are truly trying to prioritize Cam Ward, taking a chance on a high-ceiling receiver may be the move for a franchise in rebuild.

Taking a Chance at Wide Receiver

Calvin Ridley being the Titans' apparent "WR1" this past season is all that needs to be known about the team's need at the position. While rookie Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike made serious strides (the latter, specializing in special teams, made a Pro Bowl), Ward and Tennessee remain without a go-to playmaker on the other end of his throws.

With the fourth pick, a number of options stand out to fill that gap. It may end up being a bigger risk than taking one of the seemingly numerous surefire defenders there, but the sheer lack of risk-taking is part of what got the Titans in this position in the first place.

Do the opposite of overpaying a subpar veteran with little to prove (like Ridley) and go all in on a rookie with their entire career ahead of them.

Two Potential Picks

Above all the others, Jordyn Tyson (Arizona State) and Carnell Tate (Ohio State) seem to be the two primary options, if the Titans were to go WR at that juncture.

Logging eight and nine touchdowns in their most recent collegiate campaigns, respectively, both pass-catchers have made names for themselves by being big-play wideouts with the weight of being the go-to guy on either of their teams.

Both are taller, somewhat spry options more likely to break free on a deep ball than be caught dead over the middle. Both are healthy, too - even considering Tyson's arguable history with injuries - and would appear ready to jump right into Brian Daboll's offensive system, built around Ward.

Tennessee could go defense and would likely be satisfied, absolutely; but the team could also spend their money on that side of the ball in free agency. The draft, then, would be left to casting lots with what looks to be two receivers with the potential to change both Ward's young career and the Titans' immediate offensive outlook.

