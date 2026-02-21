Titans Meet Three Major Needs in Latest Mock Draft

The Tennessee Titans' 2026 draft has the chance to make or, in the worst possible case, break the early portion of Robert Saleh's shift behind the wheel.

The new head coach has plenty of talent already in place, including a franchise quarterback waiting in the wings in Cam Ward, but Tennessee still has numerous needs that need to be met.

Leading among them are wide receiver, edge rusher and cornerback, the latter two specifically calling from the corner of Saleh's own specified defense. The former may be just as important, though; ensuring that Ward is suited with a special receiver to field his playmaking development going forward may be crucial to that development staying on track.

In a recent mock draft from PFF's Gordon McGuinness, the Titans use their first three selections on each of those positions. If this is the way the real thing shakes out for Tennessee, Saleh-hopefuls may as well pencil in their optimism for the 2026-27 season.

Opting For Defense First

With the fourth overall pick, the Titans select defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr., according to McGuinness.

"The Titans are in an ideal position to let the board come to them and take the best player available, which in this scenario is Bain," he added of the pick. "He generated an outstanding 23.5% PFF pass-rush win rate in 2025 and offers the versatility to kick inside as an interior rusher."

Bain is exactly the sort of potential superstar that would fit right in with the likes of Jeffery Simmons, Cedric Gray and others on a Titans defense that may be missing a player like him (and a mind like Saleh) to break through.

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A Second-Round Receiver

Next, Tennessee goes for Louisville WR Chris Bell. While not the highest scorer in the draft, Bell's still-impressive six touchdowns are paired with a yardage count just shy of 1,000 (917). Having hauled in 72 receptions, the 6-foot-2, 220-framed receiver may be the physical force Ward needs alongside him.

Carnell Tate, Jordyn Tyson and Makai Lemon are definitely bigger names at the position in this draft, but statistically, Bell isn't far behind any of them.

In the second round, especially, this looks like a steal, as one way or another, the Titans are in a dire position to add someone at Bell's position. If he happens to be available - a potential big "if" - Bell appears to be a safe selection capable of immediate production.

Rounding Out at Corner

At pick No. 66, the Titans round out their first three rounds with CB Daylen Everette, out of Georgia. It's hard to go wrong with a Bulldog.

With a career five interceptions at Georgia (including a relatively underwhelming recent campaign), Everette has long been a basis for the Bulldogs' hard-nose Southeastern Conference defense. If any pick on this list is more objectionable than the others, it may be this one - due to the CB being nearly two years removed from his best season - but as far as later-round value goes, taking a flyer on a big-school, systematic defender like this one is far from out of mind.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!