Titans Prioritizing Draft to Achieve Long-Term Goals

General manager Mike Borgonzi and head coach Robert Saleh, as a newly-initiated duo, are looking to lead the Tennessee Titans' brass in a charge to rebuild the team into a competitor. That, of course, starts in the offseason. It starts right now.

After Saleh put together an impressive staff of experienced coordinators and assistants, the focus immediately, and naturally, turned to his roster. With a bevy of obvious needs at hand demanding to be addressed, the Titans will have to choose between a number of avenues to meet them.

The two big ones, it seems, are the incoming draft and free agency cycles. Boasting a series of relatively high picks, as well as a league-high cap space, the Titans could really go either way. Although, according to a recent bit of information, Tennessee may already have a preferred route between the two.

Development Through the Draft

In this week's latest "mailbag" from Jim Wyatt, the Titans are said to be focusing on the draft, perhaps above all else, to develop the franchise under Saleh and Borgonzi's unified vision.

"The long-term approach is to draft and develop, but the franchise has cap room, and it has needs," Wyatt explained. "I expect to see certain players/positions targeted, and signed. I think it will be strategic."

Tennessee Titans new head coach Robert Saleh | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Some of what transpires will depend on the market. But the draft is going to be a big part of it," he continued. "This group, led by Mike Borgonzi, believes it can draft well and build a team by doing so. I'd think trading the fourth overall pick is in play, but there has to be demand there as well."

According to Wyatt, it seems that Tennessee is determined to live and die by the draft, at least to a certain extent. Although, from the outside looking in, their outlandish cap space almost demands a splash or two (or four) in free agency.

A Needed Splash in Free Agency

Wherever Tennessee decides to allot its funds is irrelevant to the fact that it has enough to meet multiple needs. On top of that, given a number of possibilities and mocks outlining that potential process for the Titans, the shelves are clearly stocked in free agency.

Making a move in that ilk would go a long way in taking pressure off of the team by not necessitating a perfect draft. Further, just as Saleh did with his staff, sprinkling experience into a roster that is quickly building around youth may do the development of Tennessee's younger assets some good.

The draft is undoubtedly a safety net for long-term production if done well, but with the ability to put together a multi-faceted offseason and, by proxy, a multi-faceted team, the Titans would be remiss not to cover all their bases this time around the "new coach" block.

