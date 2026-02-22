NFL Draft Positions the Titans Will Focus on at the Combine

The Tennessee Titans are among the most notable teams to watch at this year's NFL Combine. With the fourth overall pick in the incoming draft - as well as additional, early selections at No. 35 and no. 66 - Robert Saleh and his staff have plenty of reason to take especial note of the rookie class.

In just about every facet on the roster, the Titans could probably argue an upgrade. Aside from Cam Ward under center and a few young pieces on offense, that unit specifically is in need of a facelift. And, save for Jeffery Simmons on defense, Saleh calling the shots for his own, overhauled group is likely to shake the foundations on that side of the ball, too.

In regard to both, a handful of positions stand out as ones to watch for the Titans at this year's pre-draft showcase.

EDGE

When it comes to the defense, Tennessee looks most likely to seek an upgrade off the edge. With Arden Key mostly defining the position up to now - a guy that has not only dealt with injuries, but has consistently been mentioned as a cut candidate and locker room issue - a change of pace there seems almost certain.

In the way of specifics, Texas Tech Raider David Bailey has been widely lauded as the best available at that position. If he's available by the fourth pick, don't be surprised if the Titans call his name. Tennessee is likely to be involved in the inevitable noise made around him at the combine, too.

Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker David Bailey (31) | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Wide Receiver

Receiver is perhaps second-in-command as far as Tennessee's needs go and, given the right circumstance, could even sneak up to the top of the order. With Calvin Ridley potentially on the way out and a cast of later-round rookies leading the unit otherwise, the Titans are in need of a go-to wideout for Ward moving forward.

With the likes of Carnell Tate (Ohio State), Jordyn Tyson (Arizona State), and Makai Lemon (USC) headlining this year's field, all with high scoring upside and impressive collegiate resumes, the Titans will have plenty to look for at the combine, as well as a big decision to make come draft night.

Cornerback

With the almost certain impending loss of veteran L'Jarius Sneed, the Titans' already existent need in the secondary will only be exasperated as the offense trudges along.

Even if Tennessee doesn't prioritize this position with their top pick, the Titans keeping eyes peeled at the combine and, eventually, buckling down with one or more CB selections would make sense in the light of Saleh's defensive takeover. Then again, if the right prospect happens to stand out (see LSU's Mansoor Delane, who logged a pair of picks last season), Tennessee could bet on a team-changing defender at any point in the draft.

Louisiana State University cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Additional Possibilities

The aforementioned three spots appear most likely for the Titans to emphasize at this juncture, but with a ways to go until the draft in April and a combine still yet to happen, a lot could change in the meantime.

To boot, coaching changes across the board could impact these ideals. Carmen Bricillo taking over the offensive line, for example, may call for personnel changes to ensure Ward is safer this year than last.

For the time being, it'll be the usual "wait and see" process for Titans fans rightfully eager for an improved season under a, thus far, awfully promising staff.

