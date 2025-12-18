Titans Projected To Beat Chiefs In Nail-Biter

At the expense of a team without Patrick Mahomes, the Tennessee Titans are projected to match their win total from a season ago. A win for the Titans over Kansas City would do wonders for the franchise as it helps solidify them as a team that belongs in the NFL.

Whether Mahomes is healthy or not, this would still be a huge win for Tennessee. It would snap their winless streak at Nissan Stadium and gives them a quality victory over a team that has as many wins than the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns combined.

Again, the circumstances are quite different with quarterback Gardner Minshew leading the charge. That said, ESPN's latest projection sees the Titans taking care of business in a nailbiter.

Titans Projected To Beat Chiefs, 30-27

According to ESPN Analytics, the Chiefs are given a 68.5% chance to win this game. Tennessee is no stranger to being the underdog, but they're only favored to lose at home by a field goal.

ESPN's Seth Wilder used the Football Power Index to give fans an inside look at to what expect in these final three games. Oddly enough, the FPI believes the Titans will get the job done against the Chiefs.

The most unique prediction is not that Tennessee will beat Kansas City, but it's the fact that the Titans will then lose to the New Orleans Saints the week after. Ultimately, that would be the most Titans move possible so it actually makes all the sense in the world.

Titans Projected To Finish 3-14 Once Again

While a 30-27 win over the Chiefs would be amazing, it would mean little to nothing if they fail to beat the Saints the week after. New Orleans is far from a good football team, but their recent division wins against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers may have proved otherwise.

Knowing they have the New York Jets in Week 16, the Saints could very well be riding a three game winning streak as they host the Titans. Tennessee would love to head to New Orleans with a win over the Chiefs, and that's something that seems to becoming more of a reality.

Either way, finishing 3-14 would at least put them back to where they were last year. Ending the year with just two wins is unacceptable, especially since they upgraded at the quarterback position. There are so many things that need to be fixed on this team, but finishing 3-14 or 4-13 would at least be a huge step in the right direction.

