Titans HC Vacancy Not As Promising As It Seems

Like every NFL team without a head coach, there are pros and cons about the Tennessee Titans. They have a rookie quarterback they're looking to build the team around, and have a defensive superstar that is well on his way to a Pro Bowl.

ESPN pointed out no state income tax being a key factor to sign free agents, but it's not like that's going to be the deciding factor for a big name to make their way to Tennessee.

Ultimately, this is a head coaching vacancy that is going to take some work. Deep in the thick of a rebuild, the Titans are hoping and praying that one day it will all be worth it.

ESPN Puts Titans HC Vacancy In The Middle Of The Pack

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) looks to pass during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

When looking at the for-sure head coaching vacancies, along with a few that could become available, ESPN's Bill Barnwell ranked eight teams. When all was said and done, he ranked the Titans opening at No. 4.

The Titans are behind the Cincinnati Bengals, Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns. The silver lining in their vacancy is whoever they hire can immediately get to work. Tennessee has the most projected cap space for 2026 with $120.1 million.

As for their draft capital, they're projected the fifth most. The No. 1 pick is still within reach, but it's safe to say this team would rather end the season with another pair of wins rather than a high draft pick. With plenty of coaching options on the table, this is a position that might not be as promising as it seems.

Titans Are A Long Way From Competing

Cam Ward was put in an impossible position when he underwent a change in play caller and head coach through his first six games. That's no easy spot to put anyone in, let alone the No. 1 overall pick. His offensive line and run-game are getting better, but still aren't up to par in what it takes to compete in the NFL.

Tennessee Titans interim coach Mike McCoy walks back to the sidelines after calling a timeout to ice the Houston Texans kicker during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Barnwell tried to compare the Titans to the New England Patriots.

"The Patriots hired the right coaches in Mike Vrabel and Josh McDaniels, leveraged the league's most cap space by going on an offseason spending spree in free agency and built a competent offensive architecture around Maye," he said.

Titans fans would love to see a quick turnaround, but that's so much easier said than done. As the season comes to an end, key names to watch in their head coach search are Mike McCarthy and Matt Nagy.

